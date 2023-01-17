ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed Bug Infestation Has Gotten Much Worse In This Southern California City

By KOGO News
Los Angeles has the fifth most bed bugs in the country, according to a new study.

Orkin says Los Angeles has moved from 12th to 5th for 2022, the largest increase of any location in the United States.

Chicago took the top spot for the third year in a row, followed by New York and Philadelphia.

Orkin based its list on residential and commercial bed bug treatments performed by its technicians from December 1st, 2021 - November 30th, 2022.

Bed bugs are usually about 3/16 inch long and red to dark brown.

Mostly nocturnal insects whose only food source is blood, they come out of hiding to take their meals from sleeping humans.

They can travel from place to place with ease, clinging to items such as luggage, purses and other personal belongings.

Below are the top 10 cities ranked on Orkin’s list and whether they moved up or down compared to the previous year:

Chicago, Illinois

New York, New York (+1)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (-1)

Cleveland-Akron, Ohio (+4)

Los Angeles, California (+7)

Detroit, Michigan (-2)

Indianapolis, Indiana (-1)

Baltimore (-3)

Washington, D.C. (-2)

Columbus, Ohio (-1)

See the full list of Orkin’s top bed bug cities here .

