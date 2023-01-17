Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wyoming High School Indoor Track Scoreboard: Jan. 20-21, 2023
Week 2 of the indoor track season sees more meets on the schedule, which means teams are spread out for competition. Gillette has the biggest meet in the state on Saturday. A few teams are competing in Cheyenne. A handful of teams is also heading to Utah. This is the...
KTVB
Idaho girls basketball rankings: Two local squads earn No. 1 spots
BOISE, Idaho — After a pair of wins over Weiser and Fruitland in the past week, Parma moved into the No. 1 spot in the 3A classification in Tuesday's Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll. The Panthers join Melba, who sits atop the 2A rankings, as Treasure...
