TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury convicted a Kansas man on Thursday after he admitted in court that he threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner. Chase Neill was found guilty after acting as his own attorney and questioning the congressman on the witness stand. Neill also testified during the trial, and he told jurors he was a messenger from God and that he threatened LaTurner for ignoring his concerns about sorcery, wizards, extraterrestrials and a war for people's souls.

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO