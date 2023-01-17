ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Kan. AG seeks answers on President Biden's classified documents

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records, according to a statement from the AG's office.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas man convicted of threatening to kill Kan. congressman

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury convicted a Kansas man on Thursday after he admitted in court that he threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner. Chase Neill was found guilty after acting as his own attorney and questioning the congressman on the witness stand. Neill also testified during the trial, and he told jurors he was a messenger from God and that he threatened LaTurner for ignoring his concerns about sorcery, wizards, extraterrestrials and a war for people's souls.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Russell teacher among 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients

TOPEKA — Thirty-two Kansas educators are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education. The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy