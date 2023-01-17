ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Golf Pros

Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac announced a new subscription site where fans can see exclusive content. In additions to photos and videos, the former professional golfer will also be giving out golf advice. That led one fan to suggest people should go elsewhere for their golf advice. "No ...
Golf Digest

Lee Westwood’s outcast status in Abu Dhabi can’t keep him from remembering some of the good times

ABU DHABI — Not many people beyond the winner, Sweden’s Mats Lanner, remember the 1994 Madeira Islands Open. But Lee Westwood does. It was there, on the Portuguese archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, that the then 20-year-old Englishman made his professional debut on the European Tour. He didn’t do too badly, either. Rounds of 72-69-75 saw Westwood pull up in an eight-way tie for 19th place in the weather-shortened event. For that effort, he earned €3,941.
Golf Digest

Si Woo Kim’s sick whip, Jordan Spieth’s new big rig and Tiger Woods’ game show glimpse

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have (mericifully) never seen a golfer develop a case of the yips quite as badly—or quickly—as that Dallas Cowboys kicker on Monday night. Good lord, that was tough to watch. (Unless you had the under, of course.) As someone who has dealt with driver yips, I can sympathize with Brett Maher. But after working with a psychologist last year as part of a larger improvement process, I’ve (hopefully) overcome my issues off the tee under pressure. So, Brett, if you need some help, I’ve got the guy. Anyway, there was better golf being played, so let’s talk about that instead. And remember, laces out, Dan.
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
ClutchPoints

Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker

Andy Roddick is an American former tennis player. Roddick is a legendary player that won over $20 million in tournament prizes, won one US Open, made three Wimbledon finals, and four Australian Open semifinals. He is most known for his intense rivalry with Swiss legend Roger Federer, who denied Roddick four more Grand Slam titles […] The post Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
msn.com

Paige Spirinac reveals what fans will see on new 'OnlyPaige' site

American social media personality and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has announced her subscription-based content-based website – and the name is seemingly a play on OnlyFans. On Wednesday, Spiranac released “OnlyPaige,” and teased fans via her Instagram Stories about what they can expect to see on her platform....
msn.com

Sports World Reacts To Surprising LIV Golf Decision

LIV Golf has reportedly secured a major broadcasting contract. According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, LIV Golf has agreed to a multi-year deal with The CW, which will be announced in the coming days. The partnership was leaked by LIV Golf analyst David Feherty at one of his comedy shows last week, according to the Palm Beach Post.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
GolfWRX

Brooke Henderson signs multi-year full bag deal with TaylorMade; 2023 WITB

TaylorMade Golf has today announced the expansion of its partnership with LPGA Tour professional Brooke Henderson. After signing an exclusive golf ball and glove deal in early 2022, Henderson has now agreed to a new multi-year contract and will have a full bag of TaylorMade equipment. She will also use the brand’s staff bag and sport the TaylorMade logo on her headwear.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Travis Pastrana Announcement

Travis Pastrana will try to bolster his legendary career in a different endeavor. On Tuesday, the motocross star announced his attempt to qualify for this year's Daytona 500 in an entry backed by 23XI Racing. Pastrana will drive the No. 67 Toyota for the team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny ...
