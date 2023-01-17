ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Update 2: GPD investigating fatal accident on NW 53rd Ave

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – An elderly woman and her dog were hit by a car and killed this evening in the 1200 block of NW 53rd Avenue. Interviews with the driver and eyewitnesses revealed that the woman and her dog were attempting to cross the road at 7:39 p.m. when they were struck by a minivan traveling westbound on NW 53rd Avenue. The driver was evaluated by Alachua County Fire Rescue but was not injured.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for hitting a woman after getting off an RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Richardson, 63, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery (repeat offender), possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a college, trafficking in phenethylamines, carrying a concealed weapon during a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon after allegedly pushing a woman after they had gotten off an RTS bus.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
PALATKA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

UF student charged with felony battery and giving false ID to officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alexander Enrique Perez, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery and providing a false ID to officers after allegedly punching someone in a bar and giving an officer his brother’s ID. A witness reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that on Friday,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide

A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
MICANOPY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

19-year-old on probation arrested for shooting in the air, then pulling firearm on GPD officer while resisting arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David J. Bell, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of attempted aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest. The incident reportedly began when Bell and his girlfriend...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart

A suspected shoplifter was nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson, 18, of Oxford, was in the store at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a loss prevention officer noticed she repeatedly selected items of women’s clothing and dropped the hangers on the floor, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While Johnson was bending over, she concealed the clothing under pillows in the cart, which were also stolen.
THE VILLAGES, FL
News4Jax.com

Brush fire contained in Columbia County, Sheriff’s Office says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies were assisting with the evacuation of homes Thursday evening along Southwest Packard Street in Columbia County due to a brush fire, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office around 4:20 p.m. told News4JAX that the fire was “fairly contained” and that fire units...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“Transient” arrested for kidnapping woman from bar and raping her in his van

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Andrew Myers, 36, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with kidnapping and sexual battery after allegedly taking a woman from a bar against her will, imprisoning her in his van, stripping her naked, and raping her. His listed address is in Huntsville, AL, but the arresting officer wrote that he is believed to be a “transient” who is living in his van.
GAINESVILLE, FL

