Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested after K-9 finds him hiding in air conditioning vent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Xavier Devante Davis, 31, was arrested today (his birthday) when a K-9 team found him hiding in an air conditioning vent after deputies instructed him to surrender. Davis was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery, interfering with the custody of a minor, and robbery by...
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According...
alachuachronicle.com
Update 2: GPD investigating fatal accident on NW 53rd Ave
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – An elderly woman and her dog were hit by a car and killed this evening in the 1200 block of NW 53rd Avenue. Interviews with the driver and eyewitnesses revealed that the woman and her dog were attempting to cross the road at 7:39 p.m. when they were struck by a minivan traveling westbound on NW 53rd Avenue. The driver was evaluated by Alachua County Fire Rescue but was not injured.
WCJB
‘We’re praying for the family’: Suspect in murder case identified after body was discovered in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) -Sheriff’s deputies are charging Joshua hall, 36, with murder after being arrested last month for bringing a loaded gun onto an RTS bus in Gainesville. Deputies say they connected Hall to the body of Corey Grimmage, 36. They say Hall shot Grimmage multiple times leaving his body on a dirt road.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies arrest murder suspect after body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a month after a body was found in Micanopy, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the man they suspect of shooting the victim who was already in jail for bringing guns onto an RTS bus. Deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, on Dec....
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for hitting a woman after getting off an RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Richardson, 63, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery (repeat offender), possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a college, trafficking in phenethylamines, carrying a concealed weapon during a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon after allegedly pushing a woman after they had gotten off an RTS bus.
Man found dead in Middleburg home, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A man was found in a Middleburg home on Thursday morning, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 6 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from the man’s wife, who said he made suicidal threats on Wednesday night after an argument. She also reported she saw her husband getting his shotgun on their home surveillance camera.
News4Jax.com
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
alachuachronicle.com
UF student charged with felony battery and giving false ID to officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alexander Enrique Perez, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery and providing a false ID to officers after allegedly punching someone in a bar and giving an officer his brother’s ID. A witness reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that on Friday,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide
A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
alachuachronicle.com
19-year-old on probation arrested for shooting in the air, then pulling firearm on GPD officer while resisting arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David J. Bell, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of attempted aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest. The incident reportedly began when Bell and his girlfriend...
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart
A suspected shoplifter was nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson, 18, of Oxford, was in the store at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a loss prevention officer noticed she repeatedly selected items of women’s clothing and dropped the hangers on the floor, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While Johnson was bending over, she concealed the clothing under pillows in the cart, which were also stolen.
WESH
23-year-old woman reported missing in Marion County, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are searching for a woman reported missing. Carly Axen,23, left her home on Dec. 10 and never arrived to work. Deputies said Axen has not been in contact with family and may be with her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Godfrey, 21. According to the...
Missing Marion County teen located, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s office said a Marion County teen was reported missing Wednesday. Hailey Vazquez has been located and is safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s said. Original Story:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Hailey Vazquez was last seen leaving her home...
Armed security guard accused of raping 15-year-old girl at Florida movie theater
An armed security guard is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at an Ocala movie theater.
News4Jax.com
Brush fire contained in Columbia County, Sheriff’s Office says
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies were assisting with the evacuation of homes Thursday evening along Southwest Packard Street in Columbia County due to a brush fire, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office around 4:20 p.m. told News4JAX that the fire was “fairly contained” and that fire units...
WCJB
Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
Two people fatally shot in Gainesville, killer is still on the loose
The manhunt continues for the killer who left two people to die in Gainesville. The victims a 16 year old boy and a man named Antonio Delgado were found shot at a home in northwest Gainesville
alachuachronicle.com
“Transient” arrested for kidnapping woman from bar and raping her in his van
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Andrew Myers, 36, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with kidnapping and sexual battery after allegedly taking a woman from a bar against her will, imprisoning her in his van, stripping her naked, and raping her. His listed address is in Huntsville, AL, but the arresting officer wrote that he is believed to be a “transient” who is living in his van.
WCJB
‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers arrested 36-year-old Andrew Myers after he was accused of raping a woman in his van 200 feet away from where he met her. According to the report, early Tuesday morning, Myers offered the woman a drink at Lillian’s on SE 1st St. before taking her to his van.
Comments / 0