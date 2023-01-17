Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
stillrealtous.com
Another Employee Reportedly Done With WWE
WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks as Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors and he is once again Executive Chairman. Earlier today it was reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, parted ways with WWE after working for the company for 25 years.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
msn.com
WWE Reportedly Sold To Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund Hours After Vince McMahon Takes Helm
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) has reportedly been sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. What Happened: The purchase means that the WWE will no longer be a publicly traded company, reported Fox News. The development takes hours after the company said that Stephanie McMahon had resigned and its...
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
tjrwrestling.net
Bray Wyatt Sets Wedding Date
Bray Wyatt might have a date with LA Knight at the Royal Rumble but the star also now has a date for his wedding to a former WWE personality. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 and has been showing a very different side of his personality since his comeback. Wyatt appears to be trying his best to keep his demons at bay but there was a sign recently that his alter ego The Fiend could re-appear.
ringsidenews.com
Another WWE Vice President Resigns From Company
It has been nearly a week since Vince McMahon returned to WWE and changes are already being implemented across the board. The billionaire’s comeback led to several WWE employees resigning from their positions. Now, another name has been added to that list. PW Insider is reporting that Stefanie Fiondella,...
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Promotions Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe
The news of Jay Briscoe's tragic death has shaken the wrestling community, with scores of wrestlers and fans taking to social media to remember the life and career of the ROH icon. A number of wrestling promotions have also posted their tributes to Jay, who held championship gold for companies...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone On Her NJPW Debut, Plans To Take IWGP Women’s Title ‘Everywhere’
Mercedes Mone battles KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle In the Valley, and she recently talked about the match and more. Mone did an interview for NJPW’s YouTube channel, and you can see the highlights below:. On her NJPW debut: “The first place on my...
411mania.com
Various News: Update on AEW Contract Status for AQA, Note on KiLynn King
– As previously reported, AEW talent AQA announced that she was stepping away from wrestling last year and taking a hiatus. AEW had announced her signing in February 2022. According to a report by Fightful Select, AQA has been officially removed from the AEW roster page. Her contract with the company is said to have expired.
411mania.com
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale of Company
Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to share his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the potential sale of WWE to another party. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about McMahon’s return to the company and the potential sale; you can check out some highlights below:
bodyslam.net
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
411mania.com
Gail Kim Has Proposed Impact Working With Other Companies For All-Women’s Show
Gail Kim recently revealed that she’s proposed the idea of Impact working with other companies for an all-woman’s PPV. Kim was a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked about the idea of an all-women’s show similar to WWE Evolution and NWA EmPowerrr. While both companies did shows in 2018 and 2021, respectively, there hasn’t been any follow-up since.
411mania.com
Longtime WWE Employee & VP of Communications Exits Company
– According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins has departed the company. Hopkins is leaving after a 25-year stint. During his tenure, Hopkins has served a number of roles, including Fan Services Coordinator, Public Relations Coordinator, Manager of Media Relations, Senior Manage of Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Director of Communications, and Senior Director of Public Relations & Corporate Communications before assuming his latest role as VP of Communications.
