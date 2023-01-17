Read full article on original website
MAURICIA FRAIRE
Mauricia Fraire, 61, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. She was born Jan. 15, 1962 to Vicente Marquez and Elisa Aguilar. She enjoyed caring and nurturing her loved ones and was an amazing mother, wife, grandmother and friend. One of her greatest pleasures was cooking for her family and friends.
SCCC to host Taste of Kansas potluck Jan. 30
After two years off the radar, the popular Taste of Kansas will return to Seward County Community College in recognition of Kansas Day. Sponsored by the SCCC Inclusivity & Diversity Team, the event focuses on the power of food to bring people together. “Taste of Kansas is an all-campus potluck...
Lady Redskins collect 13 WAC points in Hays
The LHS bowling teams competed at Hays in a Western Athletic Conference match-up. The varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2,367, winning six WAC points after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie finished first overall and led the team...
Feeling the love, working for justice: SCCC honors MLK
The Seward County Community College campus was closed Monday in recognition of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. In fact, the Saints got an early start observing the legacy of Dr. King on Friday morning, when the local MLK Scholarship organization hosted a breakfast and fundraiser on campus. Even...
Sublette woman injured in Wednesday accident
A Sublette woman was injured in a semi accident early Wednesday morning at approximately 8:25 a.m., 21 miles northeast of Garden City on K-156. A 2008 Kenworth semi being driven by Maritza Ruiz, 27, of Sublette, was traveling westbound on K-156 at milemarker 24.1. A 2004 Kenworth being driven by Aaron Ortega-Arzate, 23, of Garden City, was making a left turn out of the rest area to travel eastbound on K-156 at the same location. Ortega-Arzate failed to yield at a stop sign and turned in front of Ruiz. The Ruiz semi struck the semi-trailer of the Ortega-Arzate semi, and cut the trailer in half. The Ruiz semi sustained significant front-end damage and came to rest facing southwest in the south ditch of K-156. The Ortega-Arzate semi was disabled in the middle of the highway facing southeast.
Carr, Sutherland-Abbott to helm Seward County Commission
Tuesday’s Seward County Commission meeting opened in an unusual way. With three new commissioners and no official chairman, Administrator April Warden called the meeting to order. The first item of business, also unusual, was the choosing of a new chairman and vice chairman for the board. Warden then opened...
Liberal City Commission to hear multiple requests for improvements throughout community Monday
The Liberal City Commission will be taking on a full agenda for its next meeting Monday evening starting at 5:30. Monday’s meeting will be in the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. Up first for the commission will be discussion of a handful of items related...
Locals open new sports bar on south side
With college and pro athletic seasons in full swing and being shown on TV, people are looking for places where they can watch those games and have fun. Recently, Dads Sports Bar opened at 300 E. Pancake Blvd. for just that. As co-owner Zaira Hernandez tells it, there was quite a bit of work that went into the project.
