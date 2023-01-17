ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

game-news24.com

Tesla: the enormous battery of the electric truck is revealed in daylight

When it comes to official images, Tesla is often stingy. But it’s more so in the case of technical diagrams. But Tesla has just pulled off the rug under the rug with several leaked photos of the Tesla Semi, the electric truck. How do we get a lot of technical information?
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
electrek.co

EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand – study

EV batteries alone could support the grid in the short term as the world transitions to renewables, according to new research published yesterday. The study, titled “Electric vehicle batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand by as early as 2030,” was published in Nature Communications. Researchers “quantify...
Robb Report

The US Will Need 8 Times More EV Chargers to Meet Projected Demand for 2030

The US isn’t ready for the EV boom that any analysts think is on the way. If you’re interested in battery-powered vehicles, chances are you’ve noticed a lot of anxiety surrounding charging infrastructure for this. There’s a very good reason for this, according to Business Insider. If sales of electric cars, SUVs and trucks progress continue to progress as expected, the country will need eight times as many chargers as it currently has by the time 2030 rolls around. The US’s charging infrastructure has grown by dramatically over the last few years, but there is still a lot that needs to be...
insideevs.com

Here’s How Tesla’s Battery Passport Proof-Of-Concept Looks Like

Tesla and Audi have released their first battery passport proofs-of-concept, as part of the Global Battery Alliance’s (GAB) efforts to show customers where the materials in the cells came from. Launched on January 18 at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the two automakers’ battery...
torquenews.com

The Astonishing Economics of the Tesla Megapack

Tesla's Megapack is getting more attention. This is because it is being built at a massive scale in Lathrop, California and is using LFP batteries. And, there is much more. There are some astonishing economics of the Tesla Megapack that you may be missing. Tesla Energy has not made much of a profit and the numbers being touted seem too good to be true. Let's take a deep dive.
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Things You Did Not Know About Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a business magnate and entrepreneur who is known for his ambitious projects and innovative ideas. He is the founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO, and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; and founder of The Boring Company. He was also co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

