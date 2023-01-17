ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

WDTV

Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fairmont man charged in Harrison County shooting

GYPSY, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a Harrison County home and shooting its owner. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary in the community of Gypsy Monday afternoon. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27, broke...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case

A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case.  Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed.  This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Man leads police on high-speed chase in Fairmont, troopers say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged in Marion County after he allegedly led troopers on a high-speed chase and brandished a firearm. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police saw a car being driven by 22-year-old Nicholas Miller, of Enterprise, speeding on Morgantown Ave. near East Park Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Mannington police officer faces felony after off-duty altercation

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A Mannington police officer is on unpaid administrative leave after being charged with felony malicious wounding. Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fight at a residence on Whetstone Road Monday. The victim told deputies that Donald Sides, 54, an officer with the Mannington Police Department, came to his home and beat him.
MANNINGTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed after exchanging fire with police during standoff in Greene County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after a police standoff in Greene County. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, state police were called to a home in the 300 block of Water Dam Road in Washington Township for reports of a man involved in an altercation with family members. Police learned that 47-year-old Frederick Fonner Jr. had fired a rifle at one of his family members during the altercation. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived and began to negotiate with Fonner to get him to leave the home. Around midnight, Fonner allegedly began firing at troopers from inside the home. Police returned fire, entered the home and found Fonner dead. The shooting is under investigation. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Fire claims life in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — One person is dead following a fire in Wheeling. The Wednesday morning blaze occurred in a residence on Eoff Street in Center Wheeling. Two people were in the house. One was pronounced dead at the other is hospitalized. The Wheeling Fire Department and state Fire Marshal’s...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Routine Weston traffic stop leads to drug arrest

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County woman is facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Jan. 14. Troopers from the Lewis County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stopped the vehicle at the marketplace intersection on U.S. Route 33 and received verbal consent to search. A male subject and Amanda Ruble, 41, of Weston, were asked to step out of the vehicle.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Man charged with leading police on a pursuit

REEDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Preston County after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit. Officers saw 69-year-old Kevin Mayor driving in the parking lot of a Reedsville business that he was not allowed to be at on Thursday, according to a criminal complaint. When...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

