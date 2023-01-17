Read full article on original website
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
Metro News
Fairmont man charged in Harrison County shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a Harrison County home and shooting its owner. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary in the community of Gypsy Monday afternoon. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27, broke...
Man charged with malicious wounding no longer employed by Mannington Police Department
An individual charged with felony malicious wounding is "no longer employed" by the City of Mannington.
Troopers say man arrested after Marion County standoff was positive for fentanyl, meth
A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.
Fairmont man charged after allegedly shooting another man during burglary in Harrison County
A Marion County man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man during a burglary in Harrison County.
Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case
A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case. Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed. This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
Belmont County Ohio man allegedly stabbed victim in the back of the neck
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A 37-year-old Tiltonsville man remains in the Belmont County Jail after an alleged stabbing incident on Sunday. Authorities say Calen Antonacci faces charges of burglary and felonious assault. They say it stemmed from an incident inside the victim’s home on Farmington Road in Colerain, in which the victim was allegedly stabbed […]
WDTV
Man leads police on high-speed chase in Fairmont, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged in Marion County after he allegedly led troopers on a high-speed chase and brandished a firearm. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police saw a car being driven by 22-year-old Nicholas Miller, of Enterprise, speeding on Morgantown Ave. near East Park Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a criminal complaint.
Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County
A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.
WDTV
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.
Metro News
Mannington police officer faces felony after off-duty altercation
MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A Mannington police officer is on unpaid administrative leave after being charged with felony malicious wounding. Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fight at a residence on Whetstone Road Monday. The victim told deputies that Donald Sides, 54, an officer with the Mannington Police Department, came to his home and beat him.
wtae.com
Police: Greene County suspect killed after firing weapon at troopers
State police say a suspect was shot and killed by troopers in Greene County on Wednesday as they tried to arrest the man at his Washington Township home. Police said the suspect, identified as Frederick Fonner Jr., fired shots at them first. The incident began Tuesday evening as a disturbance...
Metro News
Trial to begin for man charged in 2021 fatal boating accident in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. — A two-day bench trial is set to begin Thursday in Lewis County Circuit Court for a man charged in connection with a fatal boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in 2021. Tyson Bubnar will appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday. He’s charged with negligent...
Man killed after exchanging fire with police during standoff in Greene County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after a police standoff in Greene County. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, state police were called to a home in the 300 block of Water Dam Road in Washington Township for reports of a man involved in an altercation with family members. Police learned that 47-year-old Frederick Fonner Jr. had fired a rifle at one of his family members during the altercation. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived and began to negotiate with Fonner to get him to leave the home. Around midnight, Fonner allegedly began firing at troopers from inside the home. Police returned fire, entered the home and found Fonner dead. The shooting is under investigation.
WDTV
Philippi officer awarded Purple Heart for apprehending suspect with broken ankle
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - An officer with the Philippi Police Department received the Law Enforcement Officers Purple Heart Award for injuries he sustained during an arrest in July 2021. Senior Patrol Officer Cody Curkendall was conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 5, 2021 when he...
Former Taylor County principal indicted on child neglect, firearm charges
Indictments were returned against 28 people by the January 2023 Grand Jury in Taylor County, including those against a former area principal.
Metro News
Fire claims life in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — One person is dead following a fire in Wheeling. The Wednesday morning blaze occurred in a residence on Eoff Street in Center Wheeling. Two people were in the house. One was pronounced dead at the other is hospitalized. The Wheeling Fire Department and state Fire Marshal’s...
WDTV
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
Metro News
Routine Weston traffic stop leads to drug arrest
WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County woman is facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Jan. 14. Troopers from the Lewis County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stopped the vehicle at the marketplace intersection on U.S. Route 33 and received verbal consent to search. A male subject and Amanda Ruble, 41, of Weston, were asked to step out of the vehicle.
WDTV
Man charged with leading police on a pursuit
REEDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Preston County after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit. Officers saw 69-year-old Kevin Mayor driving in the parking lot of a Reedsville business that he was not allowed to be at on Thursday, according to a criminal complaint. When...
