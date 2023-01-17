Read full article on original website
Liberal First
Redskin basketball competes at Salina Invitational Tournament
Keyona Hall had a career day against Junction City in the first round of the Salina Invitational Tournament. The senior scored 22 points to lead the Lady Redskins to a 61-21 win. Hailey Contreras helped the Lady Redskins get off to a quick start with two three pointers in the...
Liberal First
Lady Redskins collect 13 WAC points in Hays
The LHS bowling teams competed at Hays in a Western Athletic Conference match-up. The varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2,367, winning six WAC points after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie finished first overall and led the team...
Liberal First
Liberal bowlers compete at tri
The Liberal High School bowling team competed at home against Dodge City and Holcomb. The varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2,226 after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie finished third overall and led the team with a series...
Liberal First
SCCC to host Taste of Kansas potluck Jan. 30
After two years off the radar, the popular Taste of Kansas will return to Seward County Community College in recognition of Kansas Day. Sponsored by the SCCC Inclusivity & Diversity Team, the event focuses on the power of food to bring people together. “Taste of Kansas is an all-campus potluck...
Liberal First
NANCY BOYETT
Nancy Rose Boyett, 85, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Guymon Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 17, 1938 to Edwin and Minnie (Willis) Bunger. She graduated from Guymon High school with the Class of 1956. Shortly after graduation, she attended beauty school in Tulsa, Okla. She returned to Guymon...
Liberal First
Locals open new sports bar on south side
With college and pro athletic seasons in full swing and being shown on TV, people are looking for places where they can watch those games and have fun. Recently, Dads Sports Bar opened at 300 E. Pancake Blvd. for just that. As co-owner Zaira Hernandez tells it, there was quite a bit of work that went into the project.
Liberal First
Feeling the love, working for justice: SCCC honors MLK
The Seward County Community College campus was closed Monday in recognition of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. In fact, the Saints got an early start observing the legacy of Dr. King on Friday morning, when the local MLK Scholarship organization hosted a breakfast and fundraiser on campus. Even...
Liberal First
Liberal City Commission to hear multiple requests for improvements throughout community Monday
The Liberal City Commission will be taking on a full agenda for its next meeting Monday evening starting at 5:30. Monday’s meeting will be in the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. Up first for the commission will be discussion of a handful of items related...
Liberal First
Time for a new motto?
For a generation, Liberal has used the “Crossroads of Commerce” as the city’s motto. The city is considering new directional signage for the community to go along with a redesigned logo and possible new slogan. The public is invited to help create a new slogan, and the...
Liberal First
Carr, Sutherland-Abbott to helm Seward County Commission
Tuesday’s Seward County Commission meeting opened in an unusual way. With three new commissioners and no official chairman, Administrator April Warden called the meeting to order. The first item of business, also unusual, was the choosing of a new chairman and vice chairman for the board. Warden then opened...
Liberal First
LFD responds to vehicle fire Friday afternoon
The Liberal Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire at 15 W. 1st Street on Friday afternoon at 3:09 p.m. The first arriving units reported light smoke exiting the open garage door of a commercial building. The vehicle involved was inside the building. Occupants of the business had successfully deployed fire extinguishers prior to firefighters arriving. Firefighters entered the building and quickly located where the fire had been and began checking for extension while putting out the remaining smoldering fire. The fire was isolated to the vehicle involved. One of the occupants did suffer minor injuries while attempting to fight the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene until 4:16 p.m. extinguishing hot spots and conducting an on-scene investigation. The Liberal Fire Department responded to the incident with 10 firefighters, two engines, and three light support vehicles. The Liberal Police Department and Seward County EMS responded to the incident as well. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature.
