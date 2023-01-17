The Liberal Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire at 15 W. 1st Street on Friday afternoon at 3:09 p.m. The first arriving units reported light smoke exiting the open garage door of a commercial building. The vehicle involved was inside the building. Occupants of the business had successfully deployed fire extinguishers prior to firefighters arriving. Firefighters entered the building and quickly located where the fire had been and began checking for extension while putting out the remaining smoldering fire. The fire was isolated to the vehicle involved. One of the occupants did suffer minor injuries while attempting to fight the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene until 4:16 p.m. extinguishing hot spots and conducting an on-scene investigation. The Liberal Fire Department responded to the incident with 10 firefighters, two engines, and three light support vehicles. The Liberal Police Department and Seward County EMS responded to the incident as well. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature.

