Read full article on original website
Annette Monie
2d ago
the character of Bill Spencer is not be pitiful man. he knows he is wrong, that is why he was crying.
Reply
7
Related
Is Steffy Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heroine Steffy Forrester is a popular character from the CBS soap opera.
The Bold and the Beautiful Pre-February sweeps: Dollar Bill risks all for Shelia
Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that pre-February sweeps will bring more of this new version of Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that has stunned viewers. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will tell Liam Spencer all the details about Bill blackmailing Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) into keeping silent and not pressing charges against Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Liam will share the news with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brookes).
SheKnows
As Bold & Beautiful Firing Leaves Fans Feverishly Split, Matthew Atkinson Speaks Out
And folks may not like what he has to say about Thomas!. Like it or not, consequences have actions. And The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Thomas had to face them last week when his own family booted him from Forrester Creations as punishment for his CPS stunt. But was...
SheKnows
Is Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Drugging Bill? Plus — Why the Steffy/Finn/Taylor Twist Makes No Sense
After dialing up the cray cray on Monday, Bold & Beautiful then fell back into its normal pattern of rehashing things so often that I was literally able to recite the dialogue along with the actors. Let’s take a quick look at the good, the bad and the line destined to become the new “Why did I drink?” or “I saw grandma kissing Santa.”
SheKnows
The Downfall of General Hospital’s Carly Leaves Laura Wright All Fired Up
And this is why the ABC soap actress is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. It’s been months — and months — since General Hospital’s Carly learned the truth, that Nina was Willow’s mother. And now, after doing her damnedest to keep Harmony’s deathbed secret, including heading off Drew’s attempts at uncovering the truth at every turn, she finally revealed the big paternity secret.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder
If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Heartbreak: Why the Time Has Come for a Beloved Legacy Character to Die
Fans of The Young and the Restless may want to brace themselves, because with the CBS soap celebrating its 50th anniversary, we expect some tears of anguish along with joy. Why? It’s time, maybe even past time, to say goodbye to Paul Williams. It’s been almost two years since...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Sonny Just Handed Nina What She Needs to Destroy Carly Once and For All! But What Comes Next?
What happens next will change several lives forever!. For months, General Hospital‘s Carly has been telling one lie after another in an effort to prevent anyone from finding out that Nina is Willow’s biological mother. But now, it looks as if both lives and relationships will be on the line as Nina discovers a shocking secret which could change everything.
soaphub.com
Has Sheila Carter Done Something to Bill Spencer on B&B?
Sheila Carter has pulled off the Bold and the Beautiful comeback of the century by avoiding prison for shooting both her son Finn and her daughter-in-law Steffy and escaping from prison. She hasn’t done this alone, of course. Media mogul Bill Spencer has been pulling strings and championing the naughty nurse to help her every step of the way.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Trainwreck: Jack’s Plot to Help Diane Is About to Blow Up in His Face
Will the Abbott men finally realize that Kyle’s mother is a magnet for mayhem?!?. Listen, we love that Jack Abbott will go above and beyond to protect those he cares about on Young & Restless, but this time he’s just being foolish — and there’s no question he’s going to get burned.
The Real Reason Why Amanda Blake Quit ‘Gunsmoke’
Here's the real reason why 'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake decided to quit playing Miss Kitty Russell on the popular Western show.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
SheKnows
The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans
Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
SheKnows
Jack Makes Diane a Shocking Offer — and [Spoiler] Decides to Leave Genoa City
At the Abbott mansion, Summer thanks Kyle for getting on board with her taking Harrison to Paris. She hopes this thing with Diane and Stark will be resolved when they return. Kyle wishes he’d never heard the guy’s name. Diane finds Jeremy finishing breakfast in Society and remarks...
Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?
Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.
Comments / 1