Lady Redskins collect 13 WAC points in Hays
The LHS bowling teams competed at Hays in a Western Athletic Conference match-up. The varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2,367, winning six WAC points after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie finished first overall and led the team...
MAURICIA FRAIRE
Mauricia Fraire, 61, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. She was born Jan. 15, 1962 to Vicente Marquez and Elisa Aguilar. She enjoyed caring and nurturing her loved ones and was an amazing mother, wife, grandmother and friend. One of her greatest pleasures was cooking for her family and friends.
NANCY BOYETT
Nancy Rose Boyett, 85, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Guymon Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 17, 1938 to Edwin and Minnie (Willis) Bunger. She graduated from Guymon High school with the Class of 1956. Shortly after graduation, she attended beauty school in Tulsa, Okla. She returned to Guymon...
Time for a new motto?
For a generation, Liberal has used the “Crossroads of Commerce” as the city’s motto. The city is considering new directional signage for the community to go along with a redesigned logo and possible new slogan. The public is invited to help create a new slogan, and the...
Sublette woman injured in Wednesday accident
A Sublette woman was injured in a semi accident early Wednesday morning at approximately 8:25 a.m., 21 miles northeast of Garden City on K-156. A 2008 Kenworth semi being driven by Maritza Ruiz, 27, of Sublette, was traveling westbound on K-156 at milemarker 24.1. A 2004 Kenworth being driven by Aaron Ortega-Arzate, 23, of Garden City, was making a left turn out of the rest area to travel eastbound on K-156 at the same location. Ortega-Arzate failed to yield at a stop sign and turned in front of Ruiz. The Ruiz semi struck the semi-trailer of the Ortega-Arzate semi, and cut the trailer in half. The Ruiz semi sustained significant front-end damage and came to rest facing southwest in the south ditch of K-156. The Ortega-Arzate semi was disabled in the middle of the highway facing southeast.
Locals open new sports bar on south side
With college and pro athletic seasons in full swing and being shown on TV, people are looking for places where they can watch those games and have fun. Recently, Dads Sports Bar opened at 300 E. Pancake Blvd. for just that. As co-owner Zaira Hernandez tells it, there was quite a bit of work that went into the project.
Feeling the love, working for justice: SCCC honors MLK
The Seward County Community College campus was closed Monday in recognition of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. In fact, the Saints got an early start observing the legacy of Dr. King on Friday morning, when the local MLK Scholarship organization hosted a breakfast and fundraiser on campus. Even...
Liberal City Commission to hear multiple requests for improvements throughout community Monday
The Liberal City Commission will be taking on a full agenda for its next meeting Monday evening starting at 5:30. Monday’s meeting will be in the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. Up first for the commission will be discussion of a handful of items related...
USD 480 BOE to take on weed control, tech purchases Monday
The USD 480 school board will be taking on a rather short agenda for its next meeting Monday evening starting at 6:30. Monday’s meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. After administrator reports, the meeting’s new business will begin with discussion of bare...
