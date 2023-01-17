ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mayor Sarno joined with Congressman Neal for $3 million Announcement for STCC to Support Cybersecurity Center of Excellence at Union Station

springfield-ma.gov
 3 days ago
springfield-ma.gov

Regional Mayors and Officials meet to continue discussions on plans for the Ironman 70.3 Western Mass Triathlon

The Ironman 70.3 Western Mass Triathlon will consist of a 70.3-mile journey as athletes take on a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run. Mayor Sarno states, “On behalf of the City of Springfield, I want to thank Dave Christen and the Ironman Group for choosing the city of Springfield and the surround communities for their Western Massachusetts triathlon. Thanks also to Mary Kay Wydra and the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau for helping to coordinate this event, and thanks to special shout out to my Chief of Staff Tom Ashe, my city team and everyone involved for their ongoing efforts in reviewing the plans and making the logistics for this 70.3-mile triathlon event possible. This event will welcome approximately 2,500 athletes and their families and supporters. The economic spinoff of this event will greatly benefit our regional hotels, restaurants and other establishments, as well as local area attractions including our Dr. Suess Museum, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, MGM Springfield, our restaurant and dinning districts, and other regional attractions such as the Big E, and Six Flags New England, just to name a few. This will add to our city’s economic development vibrancy and I am looking forward to welcoming and cheering these world class athletes on!”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Springfield Aquatics Lifeguard Training Course Coming in February

The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Division will offer a Lifeguard Training Class this February during school vacation week. Special rates are available for Springfield Public School students. If you are at least 15 years of age and want to become a lifeguard, call the Aquatics office to sign up at 413-787-6298.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Springfield DPW Announces Sewer Pipe Improvement Project on Main Street

Residents are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion during construction. During construction hours, this section of Main Street, including the intersections at Court Street and State Street will require temporary lane shifts and lane closures. There will also be restrictions for street side parking during construction hours too.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

