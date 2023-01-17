What NFL writers, analysts are saying about ex-Iowa State QB Brock Purdy amid late-season surge

Brock Purdy is an NFL player. He was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s currently the starting QB for the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy, 23, is having a fairytale experience in the NFL right now. After being the last pick in the 2022 Draft, Brock joined the San Francisco 49ers as the third-string quarterback. But Brock has been thrust into the starting role in his rookie season after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were injured, and his performance has been blowing everyone away. Brock has lead the 49ers to victory after victory and they have their sights set on reaching Super Bowl LVII. Here is everything you need to know about Brock.

