What NFL writers, analysts are saying about ex-Iowa State QB Brock Purdy amid late-season surge

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Intentionally Crashes TeslaHdogarSan Francisco, CA
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
John Lynch describes why Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey are special
49ers general manager John Lynch joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” Wednesday to describe what makes QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey so special.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Greg Olsen on Cowboys-49ers, Brock Purdy, and more
Fox NFL color analyst Greg Olsen will be on the call for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to preview the game.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Brock Purdy: 5 Things To Know About 49ers QB Who’s Been Starting After Jimmy Garoppolo’s Injury
Brock Purdy is an NFL player. He was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s currently the starting QB for the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy, 23, is having a fairytale experience in the NFL right now. After being the last pick in the 2022 Draft, Brock joined the San Francisco 49ers as the third-string quarterback. But Brock has been thrust into the starting role in his rookie season after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were injured, and his performance has been blowing everyone away. Brock has lead the 49ers to victory after victory and they have their sights set on reaching Super Bowl LVII. Here is everything you need to know about Brock.
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
NBC Bay Area
49ers Overreactions: Could Brock Purdy Breakout Force Trey Lance Trade?
49ers overreactions: Could Purdy's breakout force Lance trade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a slow start on Saturday, the 49ers picked it up offensively and defensively in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Despite their 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, there still seems to be some...
The craziest thing about Brock Purdy’s improbable rise? The praise is deserved
Everything about Brock Purdy’s rise is implausible. By now you know his biography: four good years at Iowa State, an excellent college player. The last player selected in the draft, Mr Irrelevant, he was expected to back up Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo at the San Francisco 49ers. He was pushed into the lineup after injuries to Lance and Garoppolo. The Niners’ title hopes were on the brink. But rather than founder, the Niners are better with Purdy at the helm as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for a place in the NFC championship game.
Stanford Daily
Stanford in the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: McCaffrey and the 49ers’ rout Seahawks
Running back Christian McCaffrey ‘17 had a historic performance in the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seahawks, amassing 136 total yards and scoring one touchdown. He set the tone for the offense with a 68-yard rush with eight minutes left in the first quarter, resulting in a receiving touchdown for McCaffrey a few plays later. During the 68-yard rush, Christian McCaffrey reached a top speed of 20.80 mph, his fastest speed since Week 8 in 2019. And despite wide receiver Deebo Samuel returning to the lineup, McCaffrey remained a vital part of the offense, handling the bulk of the ground game with 15 rushing attempts. We hope to see a similar performance in the divisional round, as the 49ers take on Dalton Schultz ‘18 and the Dallas Cowboys. If McCaffrey scores against the Cowboys, it will be his eighth touchdown in eight games.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Panthers would likely be charged a premium in trade for Sean Payton
Sean Payton isn’t going to come cheap—no matter which team is vying for his services in 2023 and beyond. But in the case of the Carolina Panthers, he’ll probably have to come at a premium. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently gave his thoughts about a potential...
Comments / 0