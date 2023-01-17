ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS

Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
For Texas border officials, cartel drones are the latest headache

HIDALGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Human smuggling in the Rio Grande Valley is a daily occurrence and a lucrative business for cartels south of the U.S.-Mexico border. With all of that money on the table, organized crime outfits are investing in technology to protect their profits. Flying high above in...
Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
Hunger strike in Texas prisons continues

Hundreds of men may have been going without food for days inside Texas’ prisons to protest their incarceration inside of Restrictive Housing, permanent or long-term solitary confinement. This is the second hunger strike over the practice in two years. Previously called Administrative Segregation, it is the process of separating...
Some Texans Want the Houston Taqueria Shooter Charged [VIDEO]

A video has gone viral here in Texas the past few weeks and it looks like some folks want this man charged for his actions. In case you do not know about the situation in Houston a few weeks ago. This security footage went viral of a man stopping a robber at a local restaurant. The robber was 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington. Now in hindsight, we know that Washington was carrying a plastic gun. From the video, that looks like a real gun, and everyone in there thought it was one as well.
Where Do Some Of The Richest People In Texas Call Home?

I'm sure most of us have said at some point in our lives, 'when I win the lotto I'm buying a mansion. When I'm rich, I'm going to build my family a ginormous home!' Trust me, I get it but have you ever thought about the where? Where would you build your big, beautiful new home if you suddenly came into money? With a ton of money does it even matter?
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas

Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
Is It Illegal To Throw Trash In Another Person’s Trash Dumpster In Texas?

Sure enough, someone has DUMPED a bunch of stuff in my dumpster before. No biggie, I mean I figured trash is trash and if you want to use it go ahead and dump some stuff. But, what if you are not COOL with it? Or what if you have been using someone's else dumpster without permission? The question comes up, Is it illegal to dump your trash is someone else's dumpster?
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found

MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
