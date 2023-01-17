Read full article on original website
KENS 5
'Texas Original' dispensary calls for loosened usage laws as medical marijuana applications open
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety recently opened an application process to potentially add more medical marijuana dispensaries, but some say the state needs to expand who can use it first. "Texas is a hot button right now because everyone's calling saying, 'I want a dispensary,'"...
Texas taking applications for new THC dispensaries
The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking applications from groups that want to open new medical cannabis dispensaries. Texas currently has three dispensaries licensed to distribute low-THC cannabis
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
forwardtimes.com
THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS
Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
newsnationnow.com
For Texas border officials, cartel drones are the latest headache
HIDALGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Human smuggling in the Rio Grande Valley is a daily occurrence and a lucrative business for cartels south of the U.S.-Mexico border. With all of that money on the table, organized crime outfits are investing in technology to protect their profits. Flying high above in...
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
5 Captured, 5 To Go – Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Department of Public Safety has had some good luck and good police work in the last few months and has captured five of the ten most wanted in the state. However, there are five more fugitives at large that the DPS Troopers could use some help finding, maybe you have seen them?
hppr.org
Hunger strike in Texas prisons continues
Hundreds of men may have been going without food for days inside Texas’ prisons to protest their incarceration inside of Restrictive Housing, permanent or long-term solitary confinement. This is the second hunger strike over the practice in two years. Previously called Administrative Segregation, it is the process of separating...
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
Some Texans Want the Houston Taqueria Shooter Charged [VIDEO]
A video has gone viral here in Texas the past few weeks and it looks like some folks want this man charged for his actions. In case you do not know about the situation in Houston a few weeks ago. This security footage went viral of a man stopping a robber at a local restaurant. The robber was 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington. Now in hindsight, we know that Washington was carrying a plastic gun. From the video, that looks like a real gun, and everyone in there thought it was one as well.
Where Do Some Of The Richest People In Texas Call Home?
I'm sure most of us have said at some point in our lives, 'when I win the lotto I'm buying a mansion. When I'm rich, I'm going to build my family a ginormous home!' Trust me, I get it but have you ever thought about the where? Where would you build your big, beautiful new home if you suddenly came into money? With a ton of money does it even matter?
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas
Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
Texas Department of Public Safety opens applications for more medical cannabis dispensaries
As of last December, more than 43,000 patients were enrolled in the state's limited medical marijuana program.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
KVUE
Texas DPS now accepting applications for dispensing licenses in Compassionate Use Program
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday announced that its Regulatory Services Division (RSD) is now accepting applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for these licenses can now be submitted through the RSD's Contact Us portal, using an online application...
Is It Illegal To Throw Trash In Another Person’s Trash Dumpster In Texas?
Sure enough, someone has DUMPED a bunch of stuff in my dumpster before. No biggie, I mean I figured trash is trash and if you want to use it go ahead and dump some stuff. But, what if you are not COOL with it? Or what if you have been using someone's else dumpster without permission? The question comes up, Is it illegal to dump your trash is someone else's dumpster?
fox4news.com
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found
MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
