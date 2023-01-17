Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens
PAPILLION — Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300 (not including robots that are to work alongside the humans). The launch announced Tuesday comes later than the originally projected 2022 opening date, but sooner...
News Channel Nebraska
'Just about every yard is short of employees': NDOT facing truck shortages, unhappy workers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With winter weather striking much of Nebraska throughout Wednesday into Thursday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is using all of its resources to keep conditions on the roads as safe as possible. But there’s a problem that is making life difficult for the department; limited trucks...
norfolkneradio.com
New tool being launched by Nebraska DHHS
LINCOLN - A new feature is being launched by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to help you identify which benefits you may qualify for. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system with enhanced self-service capabilities.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska roads remain treacherous Thursday morning
HASTINGS, Neb. -- It's not just the big thoroughfares closing in Nebraska, as several other highways also remain closed or impassable Thursday morning. By Wednesday night, Interstate 80 and Highway 30 remained closed starting at the Wyoming border, with the closure now extended all the way to Grand Island. Several...
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm
IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
Nebraskan and USMC Reserves Col. Georgia Parment breaks barriers, climbs ranks
“I really look back at the women who were serving 20 years ago, 40 years ago, 60 years ago - and just know they began laying the framework and the groundwork to get to where we are today."
KETV.com
Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
Neb. senators complete bill introductions, fall short of record volume
LINCOLN — State senators have wrapped up the bill introduction period for the 2023 session, falling short of filing a record number of proposals. A total of 812 legislative bills were introduced through Wednesday — the deadline for bill introduction — which is short of the record 885 bills introduced in 1997 for a similar 90-day session.
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state
HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
The Nebraska City News Press
Growing Rural Nebraska
On January 4th, the 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first regular session. This legislative session is in full swing, and we are nearly through the bill introduction period!. One of my bills introduced this session is LB 213, a major economic development bill for District 1 and all of...
News Channel Nebraska
Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast
SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
KETV.com
Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
1011now.com
Snowfall reports from Tuesday through Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Historic snow fell across the state over the last 24 to 36 hours with parts of central and western Nebraska getting absolutely pummeled by Mother Nature, while Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska’s forecast snowfall fell short as rain, freezing rain, and sleet ate into the potential snowfall.
