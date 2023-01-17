ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
Panhandle Post

Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens

PAPILLION — Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300 (not including robots that are to work alongside the humans). The launch announced Tuesday comes later than the originally projected 2022 opening date, but sooner...
norfolkneradio.com

New tool being launched by Nebraska DHHS

LINCOLN - A new feature is being launched by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to help you identify which benefits you may qualify for. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system with enhanced self-service capabilities.
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska roads remain treacherous Thursday morning

HASTINGS, Neb. -- It's not just the big thoroughfares closing in Nebraska, as several other highways also remain closed or impassable Thursday morning. By Wednesday night, Interstate 80 and Highway 30 remained closed starting at the Wyoming border, with the closure now extended all the way to Grand Island. Several...
iheart.com

Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
WHO 13

How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm

IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
Western Iowa Today

Latest Road Conditions Report

(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
News Channel Nebraska

Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state

HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
Panhandle Post

Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
The Nebraska City News Press

Growing Rural Nebraska

On January 4th, the 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first regular session. This legislative session is in full swing, and we are nearly through the bill introduction period!. One of my bills introduced this session is LB 213, a major economic development bill for District 1 and all of...
News Channel Nebraska

Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast

SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
KETV.com

Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
1011now.com

Snowfall reports from Tuesday through Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Historic snow fell across the state over the last 24 to 36 hours with parts of central and western Nebraska getting absolutely pummeled by Mother Nature, while Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska’s forecast snowfall fell short as rain, freezing rain, and sleet ate into the potential snowfall.
