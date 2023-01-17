West Columbia, SC 01/17/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Officers with the West Columbia Police Department (WCPD), along with law enforcement personnel from partner agencies, have been dealing with a suspect they say has barricaded himself in a room at the Hilton Gardens Inn in the city Tuesday afternoon. As the day and the situation progressed, commanders from West Columbia have had to make some difficult but necessary decisions to protect the public, their officers, and the suspect who has reportedly fired his weapon at some point during this standoff.

