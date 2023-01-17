ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Charleston man who barricaded himself inside West Columbia hotel room shot at officers, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive […]
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

West Columbia Police Department dealing with armed gunman at Hilton Gardens Inn on McSwain Drive

West Columbia, SC 01/17/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Officers with the West Columbia Police Department (WCPD), along with law enforcement personnel from partner agencies, have been dealing with a suspect they say has barricaded himself in a room at the Hilton Gardens Inn in the city Tuesday afternoon. As the day and the situation progressed, commanders from West Columbia have had to make some difficult but necessary decisions to protect the public, their officers, and the suspect who has reportedly fired his weapon at some point during this standoff.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

ULTA Beauty hit by shoplifters once again

Lexington, SC 01/19/2023 (Paul Kirby) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for your help to identify to alleged shoplifters who hit ULTA Beauty again in Lexington last week. In total, the pair are believed to have made off with $4,800 worth of merchandise from store located at 5336 Sunset Boulevard. This happened on January 15, 2023.
LEXINGTON, SC
iheart.com

Fifteen People Sent To Hospital After Fights At McCrady Training Center

(Columbia, SC) - Fifteen people are recovering from injuries after two fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. One staff member and 14 cadets were taken to the hospital after the incidents Tuesday evening. Everyone has since been released back to either the program or their parents. The fights...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Taco Bell, senior apartments open in Blythewood

Workers are putting the finishing touches on landscaping outside Blythewood’s newest eatery, a Taco Bell restaurant at 209 Blythewood Road. The restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to midnight (“or later,” according to a sign on the front door). Also opening soon is a Frank’s...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
coladaily.com

Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel

A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Batesburg-Leesville High School chosen as a finalist for the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Award

Batesburg-Leesville, SC 01/19/2023 - Batesburg-Leesville High School in Lexington County School District Three has been chosen as a finalist for the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Award. The school was chosen to enter the final round of the competition following a rigorous 20-page application process and an extensive on-campus evaluation by the Palmetto’s Finest Awards Committee back in the Fall. Finalists will receive a second onsite visit sometime in the next few weeks and then, on March 15th, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) will livestream the announcement of the overall winners.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
COLUMBIA, SC

