Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
Charleston man who barricaded himself inside West Columbia hotel room shot at officers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive […]
West Columbia, SC 01/17/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Officers with the West Columbia Police Department (WCPD), along with law enforcement personnel from partner agencies, have been dealing with a suspect they say has barricaded himself in a room at the Hilton Gardens Inn in the city Tuesday afternoon. As the day and the situation progressed, commanders from West Columbia have had to make some difficult but necessary decisions to protect the public, their officers, and the suspect who has reportedly fired his weapon at some point during this standoff.
Water main break forces road closure, boil water advisory in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a 16-inch water main has suffered a break and repair operations have forced a road closure and an advisory for residents to boil their water in a Columbia neighborhood. According to the City of Columbia Water Works, the road closure is in the 1600...
ULTA Beauty hit by shoplifters once again
Lexington, SC 01/19/2023 (Paul Kirby) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for your help to identify to alleged shoplifters who hit ULTA Beauty again in Lexington last week. In total, the pair are believed to have made off with $4,800 worth of merchandise from store located at 5336 Sunset Boulevard. This happened on January 15, 2023.
A Sumter woman lost all of her belongings in a house fire. Now, her community is rallying around her with donations and clean-up efforts.
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is rallying around a woman who lost her home to a fire on Sunday. From clothes to money, residents are trying to help. "It was horrible," Wanda Rogers explained, tearfully. "It was just the worst thing I ever seen." Rogers was watching TV...
Fifteen People Sent To Hospital After Fights At McCrady Training Center
(Columbia, SC) - Fifteen people are recovering from injuries after two fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. One staff member and 14 cadets were taken to the hospital after the incidents Tuesday evening. Everyone has since been released back to either the program or their parents. The fights...
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
Taco Bell, senior apartments open in Blythewood
Workers are putting the finishing touches on landscaping outside Blythewood’s newest eatery, a Taco Bell restaurant at 209 Blythewood Road. The restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to midnight (“or later,” according to a sign on the front door). Also opening soon is a Frank’s...
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel
A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
One killed in fatal single-vehicle collision in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a fatal collision on SC-6 around 5 a.m. on Jan. 19. According to the SCHP, the vehicle’s driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet...
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
'Each time it takes several months for them to come back and fill it in': Residents want large hole in street fixed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood in Columbia reached out to News 19 about a large hole on the corner of Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Deep freezing temperatures in December caused a water main break underneath the street. “It was a huge amount of water...
Man dead after apartment complex shooting near Bishopville, coroner says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is dead Wednesday night in a shooting at Clover Leaf apartments on Lee Street in the Bishopville community of Lee County, according to Lee County Coroner Larry Logan. Logan said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to help in...
'At least treat them like humans': Richland County responds to videos showing jail conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Social media videos from inside the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center show living conditions that some may call disturbing. The videos show disconnected toilets and sinks, with sewage floating in cells. "No matter what they did wrong, yes, they did wrong, and some of them didn't...
Batesburg-Leesville High School chosen as a finalist for the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Award
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 01/19/2023 - Batesburg-Leesville High School in Lexington County School District Three has been chosen as a finalist for the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Award. The school was chosen to enter the final round of the competition following a rigorous 20-page application process and an extensive on-campus evaluation by the Palmetto’s Finest Awards Committee back in the Fall. Finalists will receive a second onsite visit sometime in the next few weeks and then, on March 15th, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) will livestream the announcement of the overall winners.
Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
Father of Aiken County teacher killed in crash travels miles to find peace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One father traveled more than 2,500 miles to visit an elementary school where his daughter used to teach, hoping to fill a void after losing her in a deadly crash. North Aiken Elementary Teacher Sabrina Molina is gone, but her memory and legacy are living on...
