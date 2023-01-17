Read full article on original website
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan warns against 'wealth effect' that could feel like 2007-08
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan discusses how a mild recession could impact housing, labor and energy sectors from the World Economic Forum.
JPMorgan begins private lending drive with $10 billion - source
Jan 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has set aside at least $10 billion to back its foray into the world of direct lending, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
coingeek.com
Regulators in Japan urge global policymakers to treat digital currencies like banks
Japanese financial regulators are pushing for a concerted approach towards virtual currency regulation with a specific call to bring them under the purview of banking regulation, Bloomberg reported. Mamoru Yanase, deputy director-general of the Financial Services Agency’s Strategy Development and Management Bureau, said that “Crypto has become this big,” requiring...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Wells Fargo Is Suspending Most Of Its Mortgage Services
As the real estate market continues to go through a significant shift, we take a look at why Wells Fargo is suspending most of its mortgage services.
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Inflation isn't coming down without a recession and interest rates will continue to skyrocket, JPMorgan Asset Management investment chief says
Inflation isn't coming down without a recession, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's Bob Michele. The bank's chief investment officer said prices would only cool if the labor market weakens and predicted interest rates would top 6%. Rates that high are likely to spark a recession, Michele said, warning the Fed's...
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
Credit Suisse sees money returning to the bank -CEO
ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is seeing a reversal of outflows, CEO Ulrich Koerner said in an interview with CNBC in Davos on Wednesday. "Outflows have reduced very significantly and we are seeing money now coming back in different parts of the firm," he said.
From a US recession to a Chinese recovery, Wall Street's predictions for 2023 are already proving to be wrong, wrong, wrong
From China bouncing back, to a US recession, to a harsh winter in Europe, Wall Street's expert are already getting stuff wrong.
