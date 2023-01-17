ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

coingeek.com

Regulators in Japan urge global policymakers to treat digital currencies like banks

Japanese financial regulators are pushing for a concerted approach towards virtual currency regulation with a specific call to bring them under the purview of banking regulation, Bloomberg reported. Mamoru Yanase, deputy director-general of the Financial Services Agency’s Strategy Development and Management Bureau, said that “Crypto has become this big,” requiring...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
CoinDesk

Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
AUSTIN, TX
Reuters

Credit Suisse sees money returning to the bank -CEO

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is seeing a reversal of outflows, CEO Ulrich Koerner said in an interview with CNBC in Davos on Wednesday. "Outflows have reduced very significantly and we are seeing money now coming back in different parts of the firm," he said.

Comments / 0

