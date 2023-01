FORT DODGE — Trial dates are set for the Fort Dodge parents accused in the November drowning of their newborn baby daughter. 24-year-old Taylor Blaha’s trial is set to begin on February 28th and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma goes to trial on August 8th. Blaha and Thoma were arrested and charged with first degree murder.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO