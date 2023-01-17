Read full article on original website
Buckner police seek home invasion suspect
BUCKNER, Mo. – Law enforcement seek public assistance in locating a home invasion suspect. Buckner Police Department in a social media post allege 27-year-old Phillip Tanner Martin is suspected of the incident between the times of 11:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., Thursday, January 19 in a residence located in the 300 block of Hazel Avenue.
Oak Grove man seriously injured in Lafayette County crash overnight
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – An Oak Grove driver was seriously injured in a Lafayette County crash early Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an eastbound vehicle driven by Christopher Culp, 34, crossed the center of Route TT, traveled off the left side and impacted an embankment. Culp was...
Tina man dies in Carroll County crash after experiencing medical emergency while driving
CARROLL COUNTY – A crash in Carroll County Friday morning was fatal for a Tina man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver, Merl E. O'Neal, 76, experienced a medical event as the vehicle he was driving exited onto County Road 166. The Chevrolet Silverado traveled off side of the road, became airborne and crossed County Road 217 where it came to rest.
Illinois man's detour into Saline County ends with drug, burglary charges
BLACKBURN – An Illinois man who made his way into Saline County while traveling on I-70 is now facing felony drug and burglary charges. Online court records list Michael C. Lutman of Collinsville, Il. as charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and first degree burglary in relation to the incident that occurred Jan. 12 at a residence in Blackburn.
Lexington Fire and Rescue dispatched to structure fire
LEXINGTON, Mo. - Lexington Fire and Rescue is dispatched Wednesday afternoon to a structure fire. Fire authorities indicate the fire occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Club Terrace. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire in the attic area of the residence. Mutual aid was dispatched from Wellington, Mayview, Dover, and Higginsville.
Shoplifting suspect found with trophy belonging to the late Len Dawson
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Authorities say they have recovered a trophy belonging to late Kansas City quarterback Len Dawson after a suspect was apprehended at a shopping center for shoplifting. According to a press release from Lee’s Summit Police Department, the incident occurred on January 6. Plain clothes...
Bucklin man injured in crash east of Marceline
LINN COUNTY – A Bucklin man is recovering from the injuries he sustained in an accident just outside of Marceline Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Shawn Akins, 31, ran off the right side of U.S. 36 and struck a tree. Akins was transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
Christina Lynn George
Christina Lynn George, 47, of Lexington, Missouri formerly of Savannah, Missouri passed away January 18, 2023, at Harrison County Hospital in Bethany, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Machpelah Cemetery. Memories of Christina and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page.
George W. Hess, Jr.
George W. Hess, Jr., age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. George was born the son of George W. Hess, Sr. and Nora Mae (Losh) Hess on September 7, 1932, in rural Linn County, Missouri. He was a 1950 Meadville High School graduate, Meadville, Missouri. After high school, he joined the Army and served his country proudly in the Korean Conflict, continued his service for four more years in the United States Navy Reserve, and served in the Cibil Air Patrol as a Lieutenant. George was a graduate of Midwest Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Missouri, earning an Associates of Divinity. He also graduated from the St. Paul’s School of Theology, Kansas City, Missouri, with an Associates Degree with theological studies in Jerusalem.
Terry Lee Alpers
Terry Lee Alpers, 68, of Richmond, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Terry was born on July 14, 1954, in Kansas City, the son of Hershel and Marcella (Halterman) Alpers. He was united in marriage to Debbie Kay Misel of Richmond on December 17, 1983; she survives of the home.
Betty Lou Grimes
Betty Lou Grimes, age 93, a lifelong resident of Livingston County, Missouri, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of J. Roy and Frankie Fern (Midgyett) Jones on August 13, 1929 in Livingston County, Missouri. She was a 1947 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to William Jewell Grimes on September 12, 1948 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2000.
Clara (Darr) Ratliff
Clara (Darr) Ratliff, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Indian Hills, a Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri. Clara was born the daughter of Russell and Fern (Daniels) Darr in Adair county, Missouri, on October 18, 1938. She attended Kirksville Schools as well as two years of Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, Kirksville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Don Ratliff on May 14, 1960. They happily shared 62 years together. She worked as a nurse’s aid in her younger years and spent several years as an elementary school secretary in St. Louis County. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi in Kirksville, Missouri, and Chillicothe, Missouri. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, quilting, mentoring at Camp Rainbow, and volunteering at the Litton Agriculture Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Laura Virginia (Whipple) Maddux
Laura Virginia (Whipple) Maddux passed away January 17th in Plano, Texas. Laura was born November 12, 1936, to Marguerite (Friday) Whipple and Lawrence Whipple. She was born premature and would spend the first year of her life at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Even at that infant...
Barbara Ellen McBride
Barbara Ellen McBride, 76, of Richmond, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Barbara was born on January 13, 1947, in Boonville, the daughter of Robert and Lillian (Cox) Drew. She was united in marriage to Jimmy “Gator” McBride of Huntsville, AL; he preceded her in death in 2004.
Betty Ann Daniel
Richmond resident, Betty Ann Daniel, 95, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28 at Richmond United Methodist Church, with visitation preceding at 10 a.m. Inurnment is at a later date in Richmond Cemetery. Contributions suggested to the church, sent to Thurman funeral home.
Lost Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route E to close for bridge replacement project
CARROLL COUNTY – The Lost Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route E will close soon for a replacement project. The bridge approximately one mile east of Route OO will close to all traffic at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. The closure is expected to continue through April. Motorists will...
Keepin' it Classic Country with Chilli Arts Opry
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – A new event this weekend is coming to Chillicothe. Chillicothe Area Arts Council is “Keepin’ it Classic Country” with the Chilli Arts Opry. This newest event showcases a wide variety of local classic country entertainment, activities, and family fun. Mary Lou VanDeventer, Administrator of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council recently spoke with KMZU about the event.
NCMC athletics hold 2nd Annual Day of Community Service
TRENTON, Mo. – North Central Missouri College athletics on Monday held their second annual Day of Community Service. Athletes, coaches, and staff completed projects around campus, Green Hills Animal Shelter, and the Church Women United thrift store. Director of Athletics Nate Gamet comments about the event, "Martin Luther King...
