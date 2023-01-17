ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

Lee Westwood’s outcast status in Abu Dhabi can’t keep him from remembering some of the good times

ABU DHABI — Not many people beyond the winner, Sweden’s Mats Lanner, remember the 1994 Madeira Islands Open. But Lee Westwood does. It was there, on the Portuguese archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, that the then 20-year-old Englishman made his professional debut on the European Tour. He didn’t do too badly, either. Rounds of 72-69-75 saw Westwood pull up in an eight-way tie for 19th place in the weather-shortened event. For that effort, he earned €3,941.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
atptour.com

Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Golf Digest

Shane Lowry is excited to take a leadership role on the PGA Tour. Here’s why

ABU DHABI — Last week it was Adam Scott. Now Shane Lowry is a member. More and more the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council is taking on an international hue. Which is not to say the Irishman wasn’t surprised to get the invitation to join from the tour’s Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer, Andy Pazder.
msn.com

Sports World Is Saddened By The Usain Bolt Update

The sporting world is feeling for former star sprinter Usain Bolt after he received some tough financial news. According to multiple reports, Bolt’s financial team noticed discrepancies in his account with Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). An account that held over $10 million in 2012 was down to just $2,000 as of last week.
Golf Digest

Lost clubs add to awkwardness of Henrik Stenson’s first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain

ABU DHABI — European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald may have shot the lowest score (64) on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but his immediate predecessor in the role (of sorts at least) was also giving off an air of mild satisfaction at the end of his round. In his first DP World Tour event since the Genesis Scottish Open last July—and his first competitive play in 10 weeks—the deposed skipper and now LIV Golf League player Henrik Stenson made four birdies and an eagle en route to a 68 at Yas Links.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Golf Digest

Former Ryder Cup captains disagree over ... organizing their golf bags?

Golfers love debates. No, not just about professional golf’s existential crisis with the emergence of a controversial upstart tour. Sometimes it’s more innocent questions that stir the masses: Should you be able to move your ball out of a divot? What is the greatest feeling in golf? Is music acceptable on the course?
golfmagic.com

PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!

There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
queencreeksuntimes.com

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy officially joins field for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

Tournament Chairman Pat Williams has announced World No. 1 and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has officially committed to play in the 2023 WM Phoenix Open presented by Taylor Morrison, which is set to tee it up Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. This will be McIlroy’s second appearance at “The People’s Open,” he finished T-13 in his 2021 debut.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thegolfnewsnet.com

Luke Donald opens with flashes of former world No. 1 self at 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Could Luke Donald play well enough in the next seven, eight months to give himself the green light to be a playing captain at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy?. After opening with 8-under 64 in the first round of the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the sitting European Ryder Cup captain is atop the 132-player field in the first Rolex Series event of the DP World Tour season.
The Associated Press

Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.

