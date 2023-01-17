ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynolds says her plans provide ‘significant’ funds for education

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says state funding for small public schools in rural areas will remain stable if the legislature approves her plan to set up state-funded accounts for parents who send their kids to private schools. Reynolds discussed details of her school choice bill during an...
State Dems Seek to Bar Jan. 6 Insurrectionists From Holding Office

"By Maysoon KhanDemocratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it.New York, Connecticut and Virginia are among states where proposed legislation would prohibit anyone convicted of participating in an insurrection from holding public office or a position of public trust, such as becoming a police officer.While the bills vary in scope, their aim is similar.“If you’ve tried to take down our government through violent means, in no way should you be part...
Iowa’s U.S. Representatives assigned to committees

WASHINGTON — Iowa representatives have been assigned to the U.S. House committees that write tax and spending plans. The week-long voting for speaker pushed back the process of committee assignments in the U.S. House. Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull is now a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion will remain on the Appropriations Committee.
US abortion rights 'war' rages on 50 years after now-defunct ruling

The fight for abortion rights "isn't over," US President Joe Biden said Sunday, 50 years after a landmark Supreme Court ruling had guaranteed that right, before the court reversed itself last June. Since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe ruling -- a reversal made possible with the votes of three conservative justices appointed by Trump -- some 20 Republican-led US states have passed laws banning or severely restricting abortion rights.

