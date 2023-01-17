Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Top Republican in Iowa House says votes are there to pass ‘school choice’
DES MOINES — House Speaker Pat Grassley says Republicans are having “productive conversations” and he’s predicting the governor’s school choice bill has the votes to pass the Iowa House. “I don’t think I’d be moving the bill along throughout the process if we didn’t have...
KGLO News
Reynolds says her plans provide ‘significant’ funds for education
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says state funding for small public schools in rural areas will remain stable if the legislature approves her plan to set up state-funded accounts for parents who send their kids to private schools. Reynolds discussed details of her school choice bill during an...
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
State Dems Seek to Bar Jan. 6 Insurrectionists From Holding Office
"By Maysoon KhanDemocratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it.New York, Connecticut and Virginia are among states where proposed legislation would prohibit anyone convicted of participating in an insurrection from holding public office or a position of public trust, such as becoming a police officer.While the bills vary in scope, their aim is similar.“If you’ve tried to take down our government through violent means, in no way should you be part...
KGLO News
Iowa’s U.S. Representatives assigned to committees
WASHINGTON — Iowa representatives have been assigned to the U.S. House committees that write tax and spending plans. The week-long voting for speaker pushed back the process of committee assignments in the U.S. House. Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull is now a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion will remain on the Appropriations Committee.
US abortion rights 'war' rages on 50 years after now-defunct ruling
The fight for abortion rights "isn't over," US President Joe Biden said Sunday, 50 years after a landmark Supreme Court ruling had guaranteed that right, before the court reversed itself last June. Since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe ruling -- a reversal made possible with the votes of three conservative justices appointed by Trump -- some 20 Republican-led US states have passed laws banning or severely restricting abortion rights.
