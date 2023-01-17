Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a new crime task force. At raucous meeting, council asks if it's enough
At a raucous, 6½-hour City Council meeting, featuring insults lobbed by agitated residents and more than one intervention from law enforcement, council members raised doubts about Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to tackle the city’s grave crime problem with a new task force. Under mounting pressure to curb...
NOLA.com
Our Views: In praise of the 929
New Orleans has multiple special events during the year, and each means the New Orleans Police Department has to work to keep the both residents and visitors to the city safe. And then there’s Carnival time, when the NOPD is tasked with providing all-hands-on-deck protection for days on end.
iheart.com
Cantrell Denies Having Affair With NOPD Officer
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is denying that she had an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. A divorce filing says Vappie admitted to his wife that he'd had an affair with Cantrell. Surveillance video shows the mayor making personal use of a city-owned apartment almost every day for nearly...
NOLA.com
NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie didn't admit to affair with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, his lawyers say
New Orleans Police Department officer Jeffrey Vappie, the member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security detail who was accused in a divorce filing of having an ongoing affair with the mayor, said through his attorneys on Thursday that he never admitted to his wife that he and the mayor were in a relationship.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair
Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
NOLA.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
New Orleans councilmembers hear from emotional crowd in crime meeting
NEW ORLEANS — In New Orleans, crime hits close to home for many. Wednesday, councilmembers heard from residents demanding action. "When you got to go to the gas station with your gun on your hip, when you’ve got to go to the grocery store with your gun on your pocket, that’s a war zone,” one man said.
Political analysts weigh in on Mayor Cantrell recall efforts with 5 weeks to go
Organizers of the recall effort for Mayor LaToya Cantrell have a little over a month left to collect 20-thousand signatures.
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Accused of Having Extramarital Affair With Member of Her Security Team
According to a new court filing, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been accused of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team.
WDSU
Source: Mayor Cantrell at the center of divorce filing of former security detail
NEW ORLEANS — A source tells WDSU divorce documents allege Mayor LaToya Cantrell was having an extra-marital affair with a member of her security detail, NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. The documents say the "petitioner desires a judgment of divorce from the defendant because of the defendant's continuous acts of...
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to hold Cantrell-led Wisner Trust in contempt
Recent signs of detente between the New Orleans City Council and the Wisner Trust management board appear to be fizzling, with the council accusing the board – which is led by Mayor LaToya Cantrell – of stonewalling its requests for financial records, in defiance of a court order.
NOLA.com
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
fox8live.com
All Mardi Gras krewes may be able to return to traditional routes thanks to influx of deputies from across Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of confusion, all Mardi Gras krewes in New Orleans may be able to return to their traditional routes this year, according to information from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office indicating that deputies from around the state will be able to provide sufficient security.
NOLA.com
Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park
Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
Expert: Mayor Cantrell subject to criminal charges after court filing
Could New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell face criminal charges related to her adultery her NOPD bodyguard? It’s possible. After reports that the mayor was having an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie, his wife filed for divorce.
fox8live.com
Now-deleted NOPD post highlights frustration with low bonds being set in Orleans Parish courts
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A social media post by the New Orleans Police Department’s Third District -- which since has been deleted -- highlights what some analysts said is a pattern of low bonds being set in Orleans Parish Magistrate court, leading to suspects being released quickly after arrest.
fox8live.com
NOPD officers frustrated by city’s Mardi Gras parade pay disparity offered to outside agencies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police officers are frustrated and demoralized by the city offering lawmen from outside agencies higher pay to secure Mardi Gras parade routes than NOPD officers doing the same work, according to an attorney representing them. City officials last week said they hoped to cover...
NOLA.com
New Orleans pays city workers at least $15 per hour. Should Jefferson Parish follow suit?
With New Orleans offering city workers a wage of at least $15 per hour, Jefferson Parish government is evaluating whether it needs to follow suit in order to remain competitive and help fill hundreds of vacancies in its workforce. In June, the parish hired The Archer Company, a South Carolina-based...
