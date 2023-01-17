ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Our Views: In praise of the 929

New Orleans has multiple special events during the year, and each means the New Orleans Police Department has to work to keep the both residents and visitors to the city safe. And then there’s Carnival time, when the NOPD is tasked with providing all-hands-on-deck protection for days on end.
Cantrell Denies Having Affair With NOPD Officer

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is denying that she had an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. A divorce filing says Vappie admitted to his wife that he'd had an affair with Cantrell. Surveillance video shows the mayor making personal use of a city-owned apartment almost every day for nearly...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair

Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
Source: Mayor Cantrell at the center of divorce filing of former security detail

NEW ORLEANS — A source tells WDSU divorce documents allege Mayor LaToya Cantrell was having an extra-marital affair with a member of her security detail, NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. The documents say the "petitioner desires a judgment of divorce from the defendant because of the defendant's continuous acts of...
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park

Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
