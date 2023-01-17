ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Horse Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Because He's Not the Center of Attention

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every parent has experienced their little ones throwing a tantrum. And yes, that goes for animal parents too. Tantrums can be thrown for something as little as a parent taking a toy away or because they can’t have ice cream for dinner. And the reason behind this horse’s tantrum is something we’ve seen before.
Toddler self feeding: How to get a toddler to eat

Toddlers can be picky eaters and getting them to feed themselves can be an additional challenge that can leave you wondering how to get a toddler to eat. Teaching a toddler self-feeding is a great way to help them develop their independence and self-esteem.
Toddler claims to work 2 part-time jobs in hilarious TikTok: ‘He needs to be promoted’

This mom’s hilarious video of her toddler claiming to have two jobs has viewers losing it all over TikTok. TikToker and parent Azha Prather’s (@awoodbp) son Semaj has a busy schedule for a toddler, as shown in a recent video where the adorable little boy explains that he works two jobs, and his hilarious statements regarding his contribution to the workforce have viewers in stitches.
How to Rock a Morning Routine for Toddlers

Want to have a smooth morning routine? Learn how to rock a morning routine for toddlers and finally have a stress-free start to the day!. You’d think one hour would be enough, but according to my toddler, no amount of time would make our mornings at home any less hectic. I’d try to get all three kids out the door on time before school, and I figured one hour would be enough to do that.

