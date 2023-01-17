ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seville, OH

Jeffrey Dahmer's stepmother Shari dead at 81

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLbfM_0kHlyS2D00

The stepmother of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer died last week after a period of ill health, according to a report.

Shari Dahmer, 81, passed away on Jan. 13 at a nursing home in Seville, Ohio, the US Sun revealed .

“Her health had been going downhill for the past couple of years,” a source told the outlet.

“Shari has been living in a nursing home and had made some attempts to try to get better but she just never recovered from any of the health issues she was suffering.”

Shari, who did not have children of her own, married Dahmer’s father Lionel when Dahmer and his younger brother, David, were young adults.

The family was subsequently thrust into the spotlight in 1991 when Dahmer was unmasked as a serial killer who tortured, murdered and cannibalized men he lured to his Milwaukee apartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cJO8_0kHlyS2D00
Shari Dahmer died in Ohio last week.
Oxygen

Today, he is believed to have killed at least 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Shari subsequently stuck by Lionel through the media circus of Dahmer’s trial and after he was killed by inmates in prison in 1994. She was featured in her husband’s CNN interview in 2004.

Dahmer’s birth mother, Joyce, died in 2000. Lionel, 86, still lives in Ohio , though he had reportedly not seen his wife in the months before to her death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8ejg_0kHlyS2D00
Lionel and Shari Dahmer watch their son’s murder trial in the 1990s.
Curt Borgwardt

“Lionel hasn’t really been able to go see Shari much in recent times, I believe the last time he saw her was in October,” the Sun’s source said, noting that burial arrangements will be kept simple.

“There is not going to be a funeral, per Shari’s will she didn’t want a service or anything like that,” they explained.

“She just wanted to be cremated and left instructions in her will on what she wanted done with the ashes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeTHB_0kHlyS2D00
Dahmer was arrested in 1991.
Getty Images

Shari previously described her murderous stepson as a “vulnerable” individual who was “very good at disguising his feelings.”

“Shari was a good woman and Lionel wouldn’t be the man he is today without her,” the source told the Sun.

“She was there with him through everything that happened with Jeff, she was Lionel’s rock through it all. She also did try to connect with Jeff as his stepmother. She was a good stepmom.”

Shari’s death also comes one week after Evan Peters won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Dahmer in Netflix’s controversial hit “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnHX8_0kHlyS2D00
Lionel and Shari pictured outside Columbia Correctional Institute, where Dahmer was housed until his death in 1994.
Getty Images

Shari, who was portrayed by Molly Ringwald in the series, was reportedly upset by the streaming giant’s decision to rehash her stepson’s crimes.

“When the series and documentary [“Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes”] came out last year, Shari just wished they would leave it the hell alone, but she used stronger language than that,” the source said.

In the wake of the explosive series, Lionel was allegedly tortured by snooping fanatics, one of whom threw their underwear in his driveway.

As of October last year, the octogenarian was considering suing Netflix over its failure to consult him about the gory dramatization.

“There was zero care whatsoever about Lionel’s wellbeing,” his caretaker said at the time.

Comments / 8

Truth or dare
2d ago

Rest In Peace ….It wasn’t your fault…

Reply
13
 

