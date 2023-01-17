Read full article on original website
$70,493 Winning Minnesota State Lottery Ticket From January Remains Unclaimed
It seems like every week there is a lot of money up for grabs with the Minnesota State Lottery. With games like Powerball, Mega Millions, Gopher 5, and more, there are certainly plenty of options when it comes to trying your luck. You'd hope that if you did get lucky...
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
4 Magical Frozen Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin This Winter
Winter may be cold, but it doesn't have to be boring! To avoid cabin fever setting in this winter, grab your warmest cold-weather gear and go on an outdoor adventure at some of these breathtaking spots in Wisconsin!. Best Winter Fun in Wisconsin. If ice and snow are your things,...
Danger is Lurking for Homeowners after Recent Snowfall in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Thursday was a full day of snow and dangerous weather in the Midwest. Nearly 200 vehicles were reported to spin out and there were over 110 crashes that happened, including one that was extremely scary and caught on video. Unfortunately, the snow has caused another danger for those in Minnesota,...
See the One Funny Meme That Pretty Much Sums Up Minnesota Winters!
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video Going Viral in Minnesota and Wisconsin (WATCH)
Hilarious Midwest Siri Video Going Viral in Minnesota and Wisconsin. "Midwest Siri" has hit the internet world and has all of us who have long 'O's" in Minnesota and Wisconsin falling out of our chairs laughing. If you haven't seen the latest viral video by Charlie Berens, just keep reading. WARNING FOR GREEN BAY PACKERS LOVERS: there is one spot you may just want to mute.
Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?
One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
Winter Storm Leads to Over a Dozen Crashes in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A major winter storm brought heavy snowfall and slick travel conditions to Rochester this week. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of snow in southeast Rochester Thursday afternoon. Many areas across Rochester picked up at least 6 inches of new snow. The...
8 Inches of New Snow Reported in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter storm that arrived in the region late last night blanketed the Rochester area with 6-8 inches of new snow. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of accumulation in southeast Rochester and several reports of 6.5 inches of accumulation in northwest Rochester. The unofficial snowfall total at the Rochester Airport was 6.2 inches. The record for January 19 is 24.4 inches in 1999.
Two Rochester Breweries Were Named Some of the Best in Minnesota
There's a website called Brewery Stars and they take reviews from all of the breweries around Minnesota and rank them. There are a total of 214 breweries in the state (crazy, I know) but only 210 of them are ranked because the others didn't have enough ratings, according to Brewery Stars.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
[watch] Scary MnDOT Traffic Cam Videos From Thursday’s Snowstorm
That winter storm that blanketed Minnesota with between six to 10 inches of snow earlier this week also caused spinouts and crashes on our roads and highways, some of which were captured on traffic cam videos. Our latest bout with Old Man Winter caused not only plow drivers to be...
Deadly Minivan-Cargo Van Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a cargo van near St. Cloud. The collision was reported around 8:20 Saturday morning on Highway 23 about 15 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville. The preliminary State Patrol report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on.
Minnesota Church Heavily Damaged by Fire
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a 75-year-old church in East St. Paul last night. The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the Eastside Seventh Day Adventist church in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood around 9 PM and had to force entry into the building because no one was inside. Reports indicate the interior of the church was gutted by the flames and the church steeple partially collapsed.
Minnesota House Passes Abortion Rights Bill, Sends to Senate
St. Paul, MN (Minnesota News Network)- The Minnesota House on a vote of 69-to-65 Thursday night passed a bill to put abortion rights into state law, sending the measure to the Senate for a final vote. House Democratic Majority Leader Jamie Long says nearly 70 percent of Minnesotans responded in...
Did Carly Pearce Just Admit to Bribing a Cop?
Carly Pearce would never get in trouble with the law, especially in her beloved home state of Kentucky -- right? Well...not so fast. The singer shared the whole wild story on Twitter, in a video post that also showed the singer doing her makeup. "I'm doing my makeup, and I'm gonna tell you about the time that I had a warrant out for my arrest," Pearce says at the beginning of the video.
