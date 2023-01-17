Read full article on original website
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Job Opportunities For PGA Of America At Major Golf Tournament In Frisco, Texas
The PGA of America has announced that it is offering a variety of job opportunities that will support the upcoming 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will take place in Frisco, Texas on May 24-28. The pro golf organization says that it is currently inviting local talent from underrepresented backgrounds...
Shopping guide: 18 new retailers in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
There are many places to shop in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock) Here is a list of retailers that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. The Little Gym and Snapology. 5801 Long Prairie Road,...
CandysDirt.com
Touchmark’s Senior Community Under Construction in McKinney is The First in Texas
Oregon-based developer Touchmark announced that it is building a 270-unit senior community in McKinney. Touchmark Vice President and Executive Director Matthew Hoskin said Touchmark at Emerald Lake will have 270 units with varying levels of care and is all-inclusive — utilities, three different restaurants, activities, and transportation are available to residents.
Southlake Style
Hutchins Barbecue Opening In Trophy Club
Some of the best barbecue in Texas will be making its way to Trophy Club later this year. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing, Hutchins Barbecue will be opening a third location at 3000 Highway 114 in Trophy Club later this year. With two other locations in McKinney and Frisco, Hutchins Barbecue’s prime brisket, smoked sausage and pulled pork have been widely considered some of the best in North Texas. Not only has it been named the best barbecue in DFW in “The Dallas Morning News’” Readers’ Choice, but it was also named in "Texas Monthly’s" Top 50 Barbecue Joints. With specialties including beef ribs, fried catfish and stuffed jalapeño Texas Twinkies, it isn’t hard to see why.
Plano ISD partners with TONI&GUY to offer cosmetology program
Plano ISD is the first school district nationwide to do a collaboration with TONI&GUY. (Courtesy Plano ISD) Plano ISD students interested in cosmetology are getting a unique opportunity. During its Jan. 10 meeting, Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy, making the school...
Hilton hotel underway in South McKinney
The upcoming Tru by Hilton Hotel location in South McKinney is under construction. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A Tru by Hilton hotel is under construction in South McKinney. The hotel, located on the northwest corner of Craig Drive and Bush Drive, will have 84 guest rooms, owner Bobby Singh said. The...
Nautical Bowls brings superfood bowls to Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls opened in Flower Mound on Jan. 14. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls opened with a grand opening event Jan. 14. Nautical Bowls will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound. It offers organic, gluten-free and dairy-free bowls, such as the Nauti Bowl, which comes with acai, pitaya, granola, banana, cacao and peanut butter. Patrons can order from the set menu or build their own bowls. 469-464-3569.
papercitymag.com
Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple
The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
Train hits truck in Flower Mound
A Union Pacific Rail Road train struck a truck in west Flower Mound late Thursday morning. No one was injured, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman, and no hazardous materials were released as a result of the collision. Cowboy Lane was the only impacted roadway, and was reopened less than two hours later.
Josey Records bringing old-school goods to Plano
Josey Records has a large selection of vinyl records, CDs and books. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Dallas-based Josey Records is opening its fifth location in Plano on Jan. 20, according to an Instagram post from the company. The store will be located at 6940 Coit Road and will offer various products from different decades, including vinyl records, posters, CDs, books, apparel and more. Josey Records has other locations in Dallas; Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Lubbock. 214-227-2333. www.joseyrecords.com/
Apara Autism Center to bring applied behavior analysis therapy to Plano
Apara Autism Center has clinics in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. (Courtesy Apara Autism Center) Apara Autism Center is set to open a new location in Plano in February, according to Lynn Clouser, director of marketing and community engagement for the company. The clinic will be located at 5425 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Ste. 280. Apara provides applied behavioral analysis therapy for children 18 months and older with autism spectrum disorder. Apara Autism Center has locations in Carrollton, Lewisville and Richardson and offers in-home treatment throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The clinic also has locations in Houston and San Antonio. https://aparaautism.com/aba-therapy-plano.
Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson
Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Gets Fired up for New Pizzeria
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom will soon be serving up some of its famous wood-fired pies to the residents of Dallas-Fort Worth. The Minnesota-based pizza chain will celebrate the grand opening of its first location in the metroplex on January 24. It will be the second location in the Lone Star State; the first has been serving the residents of Austin since late August.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Live Among the Birds in This Harwood District High-rise Condo
Sometimes, when life gets too hard on the ground, you just need to look up. Way up. For some, it’s an airplane flight to a new destination, others it’s skydiving, and others, still, it’s daydreaming of sprouting wings like a bird. While becoming a 21st-century Icarus isn’t recommended, moving into a high-rise might just be the perfect compromise.
Permit approved for proposed Garages of America project in east Frisco
The specific-use permit applies to a proposed Garages of America project located at the northwest corner of Frisco Street and Research Road. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A proposed Garages of America project is now permitted to develop a three-story self-storage facility at 40 feet tall instead of being limited to two stories.
Truck Yard offering food trucks in 2-acre complex in Fort Worth's Alliance area
The Truck Yard held its grand opening in the Alliance area of Fort Worth on Jan. 16. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Truck Yard, a food and entertainment complex, held its grand opening Jan. 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive, Fort Worth. According to previous Community Impact reporting, the plans were announced...
Caddo Office Reimagined adds private office space in Plano
Caddo Office Reimagined opened in Plano on Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined opened Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane in Plano. This is the company's eighth location in North Texas, including a Plano location at 8105 Rasor Blvd. “Our purpose is to create...
What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location
If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?
The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
Terrell barrel racer joins Forney's Sharrock Motorsports to compete in 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series
NHRA Sportsman racer Mark Sharrock announces the formation of a new Top Fuel team to compete on a limited schedule in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Sharrock Motorsports has acquired the Top Fuel Dragster formerly owned and built by NHRA Funny Car driver and team owner, Terry Haddock. Haddock has a passion for teaching drivers and growing the sport of drag racing. He has trained and licensed over a dozen NHRA drivers, many which have gone on to be team owners.
