Some of the best barbecue in Texas will be making its way to Trophy Club later this year. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing, Hutchins Barbecue will be opening a third location at 3000 Highway 114 in Trophy Club later this year. With two other locations in McKinney and Frisco, Hutchins Barbecue’s prime brisket, smoked sausage and pulled pork have been widely considered some of the best in North Texas. Not only has it been named the best barbecue in DFW in “The Dallas Morning News’” Readers’ Choice, but it was also named in "Texas Monthly’s" Top 50 Barbecue Joints. With specialties including beef ribs, fried catfish and stuffed jalapeño Texas Twinkies, it isn’t hard to see why.

TROPHY CLUB, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO