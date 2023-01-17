ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 16

TMac
2d ago

Needed to tell that to the 58 family's that lost there love ones today in Florida due to Covid, with over 5,000 new cases today.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis seeks information on transgender care at Florida universities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — Continuing to target treatment for transgender people, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is requiring state universities to provide information from the past five years about services they have provided to people with gender dysphoria, according to documents released Wednesday. Chris Spencer, director of the governor’s...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis is Governor Desantis's Biggest Weapon

Casey DeSantis is arguably one of the most active, visible, and influential First Ladies in Florida history. First Lady DeSantis has been at the core of Gov. Ron DeSantis's political career helping the now-reelected Governor of Florida maneuver through the media minefield that legacy media outlets have set in front of him.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
FLORIDA STATE
Edy Zoo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
FLORIDA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Community activist announces candidacy for Panama City Commission

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community activist announced her candidacy for Panama City Commission Wednesday. Janice Lucas is looking to take Kenneth Brown’s Ward II seat in the upcoming election. Lucas grew up in the area, attending Oak Grove Elementary Bay High School. She then got her...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Jackson Co. among highest COVID-19 rates in the state

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new year has brought a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The U.S. is currently seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 5 months. “We are seeing more cases of people that are calling in that are having high fevers or respiratory problems, coughing,” Family Physician […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Report: FAU spends nearly $1 million on DEI, CRT programs

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new report from the Florida Department of Educations highlights the academic landscape of our public colleges and universities. This comes as Governor DeSantis called for accountability in higher education. The 35-page report breaks down where Florida tax dollars are going to shape young...
BOCA RATON, FL
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report

Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Wilton Simpson Ends Nikki Fried’s Lawsuit Against FDLE on Background Checks for Concealed Weapons

At the end of last week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced the voluntary dismissal of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) regarding background check information for concealed weapon license applicants after reaching a resolution. Simpson...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy