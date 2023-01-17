Read full article on original website
Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in SWFL
Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a press conference in Fort Myers on Thursday to discuss recovery efforts in SWFL.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on ‘woke ideology’ in higher education threatens academic freedom
We’ve seen this all before.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis seeks information on transgender care at Florida universities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — Continuing to target treatment for transgender people, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is requiring state universities to provide information from the past five years about services they have provided to people with gender dysphoria, according to documents released Wednesday. Chris Spencer, director of the governor’s...
floridianpress.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis is Governor Desantis's Biggest Weapon
Casey DeSantis is arguably one of the most active, visible, and influential First Ladies in Florida history. First Lady DeSantis has been at the core of Gov. Ron DeSantis's political career helping the now-reelected Governor of Florida maneuver through the media minefield that legacy media outlets have set in front of him.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
islandernews.com
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
DeSantis tables legislation that will lead to a permanent ban on Covid health measures
A permanent ban on coronavirus health measures that the state of Florida has had over the past several years is something that Florida Governor DeSantis is considering. The legislation that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing would put a permanent ban on the use of Covid health measures in the state, according to a press release.
WJHG-TV
Community activist announces candidacy for Panama City Commission
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community activist announced her candidacy for Panama City Commission Wednesday. Janice Lucas is looking to take Kenneth Brown’s Ward II seat in the upcoming election. Lucas grew up in the area, attending Oak Grove Elementary Bay High School. She then got her...
Jackson Co. among highest COVID-19 rates in the state
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new year has brought a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The U.S. is currently seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 5 months. “We are seeing more cases of people that are calling in that are having high fevers or respiratory problems, coughing,” Family Physician […]
cw34.com
Report: FAU spends nearly $1 million on DEI, CRT programs
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new report from the Florida Department of Educations highlights the academic landscape of our public colleges and universities. This comes as Governor DeSantis called for accountability in higher education. The 35-page report breaks down where Florida tax dollars are going to shape young...
floridaphoenix.com
Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know
Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
floridapolitics.com
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
floridapolitics.com
State estimates 1.75 million Floridians could lose benefits once state begins purging Medicaid rolls
'The worst thing we could do is create panic in this process.'. As many as 1.75 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage once the state begins taking steps on April 1 to return its Medicaid program to pre-pandemic levels. Appearing before House and Senate health care panels, officials in the...
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Wilton Simpson Ends Nikki Fried’s Lawsuit Against FDLE on Background Checks for Concealed Weapons
At the end of last week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced the voluntary dismissal of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) regarding background check information for concealed weapon license applicants after reaching a resolution. Simpson...
