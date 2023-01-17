CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ricky Clemons made a runner at the buzzer to lift Campbell over Charleston Southern 78-76 in overtime Saturday at the CSU Field House. After Charleston Southern (7-12, 3-5) tied the score on Claudell Harris’ two free throws with 37 seconds to play, Laurynas Vaistaras gave the Camels a second chance to win when he grabbed an offensive rebound off Devon Dunn’s missed three and the Camels called timeout with 1.6 seconds to play.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO