The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Photos: UNC defeats NC State 80-69
NC State visited Chapel Hill for an afternoon match against the Tar Heels. After a close first half, UNC gathered momentum in the second half and took the game by a score of 80-69.
Reagan's Landan Callahan first in-state prospect to commit to Duke in 2024 class
Pfafftown, N.C. — Reagan High School junior football player Landan Callahan has verbally committed to play for Mike Elko's Duke Blue Devils. Callahan is the first class of 2024 player from North Carolina to commit to Duke. According to 247Sports and On3, Callahan is a 3-star prospect. Callahan announced...
No. 17 UNC women beat Ga. Tech 70-57, extend win streak to 5
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly scored 13 of her 18 points in the first half, Alyssa Ustby finished with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds and No. 17 North Carolina trailed for just 23 seconds Sunday in its 70-57 win over Georgia Tech. Kennedy Todd-Williams...
Bacot, UNC top NC State, but game marred by injury to Wolfpack star
Chapel Hill, N.C. — UNC's Armando Bacot set two schools records, including the program's all-time rebounding mark, and the Tar Heels defeated NC State 80-69 on Saturday in Chapel Hill. But the game was marred by a frightening fall and injury to NC State star guard Terquavion Smith, who...
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
Boyd, No. 20 NC State women shut down Louisville 63-51
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jada Boyd scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 20 North Carolina State topped Louisville 63-51 on Sunday. The Wolfpack scored the last five points of the third quarter to take a 48-47 lead as Louisville missed its last three shots. Then the Cardinals imploded.
NC State’s Terquavion Smith OK, his mom says after UNC game injury; he asked ‘What’s the score?’ when she boarded ambulance
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The Wolfpack’s Terquavion Smith is OK after he was taken off the court on a stretcher following an injury in the N.C. State game against UNC Saturday, his mother said Saturday night. Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Smith himself sent a message of his...
NC State’s Terquavion Smith day-to-day after scary fall in UNC loss
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in a loss at North Carolina, the school said. Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm...
Guilford County Schools athletic trainers explain how they keep athletes safe in the wake of Damar Hamlin
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been 18 days since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, he has been making remarkable strides in his recovery. That moment on the field brought new attention to automated external defibrillators—also known as AEDs. The North Carolina High […]
'Frozen Finley' game announced by the Icepack
North Carolina State's club hockey team, the NC State Icepack, announced the "Frozen Finley" game on the team's Twitter page Sunday. The Icepack will take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium Monday, February 20. The game will take place two days after the Carolina Hurricanes...
North Carolina Central defeats Delaware State 74-55
DURHAM, N.C. — Brendan Medley-Bacon had 21 points in North Carolina Central's 74-55 win against Delaware State on Saturday night. Medley-Bacon added seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Eagles (10-8, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marque Maultsby made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and added 16 points. Kris Monroe had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Campbell downs Charleston Southern 78-76 in OT
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jay Pal scored 16 points and Ricky Clemons' game-winning shot at the buzzer carried Campbell to a 78-76 overtime win over Charleston Southern on Saturday night. Pal also added 11 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (8-12, 3-5 Big South Conference). Anthony Dell'Orso added 13 points...
Filipowski, Roach carry Duke past No. 17 Miami, 68-66
DURHAM, N.C. — Jeremy Roach’s return to action couldn’t have come at a better time for Duke. The Blue Devils needed his offense and late-game defense to pull out a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami on Saturday. “I’m a leader and I’m captain of this team,”...
Clemons' buzzer beater lifts Campbell over Charleston Southern 78-76 in OT
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ricky Clemons made a runner at the buzzer to lift Campbell over Charleston Southern 78-76 in overtime Saturday at the CSU Field House. After Charleston Southern (7-12, 3-5) tied the score on Claudell Harris’ two free throws with 37 seconds to play, Laurynas Vaistaras gave the Camels a second chance to win when he grabbed an offensive rebound off Devon Dunn’s missed three and the Camels called timeout with 1.6 seconds to play.
Shot of Joe To Go: Terquavion Smith injury news keeps Pack's hopes alive
Joe Giglio explains why N.C. State's season isn't over and how Smith and Leaky Black need to put this behind them the next time they meet.
The N.C. A&T Athletic Department is nearing completion of the Aggie Athletics Capital Improvement Plan
North Carolina A&T announced plans to submit their Athletic Capital Improvement Program to the Board of Trustees during their introduction of new head football coach Vincent Brown. Athletic Director Earl Hilton stated during the press conference that the Athletics Department was close to the completion of the Capital Improvement plan...
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is Fascinating
There's something particularly intriguing about a historic castle. While North Carolina is home to nearly a dozen, none are quite as mysterious as the one at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Keep reading to learn more.
NC State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into his car. 'It's been pretty crazy'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Chris Valverde remembers the call he got that night in early December. How could he forget?. “I get a phone call from my daughter [who] literally … says, ‘There’s a car on top of the car,’” Valverde said. Valverde's car, which...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
