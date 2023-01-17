ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target

Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
WRAL News

Boyd, No. 20 NC State women shut down Louisville 63-51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jada Boyd scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 20 North Carolina State topped Louisville 63-51 on Sunday. The Wolfpack scored the last five points of the third quarter to take a 48-47 lead as Louisville missed its last three shots. Then the Cardinals imploded.
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools athletic trainers explain how they keep athletes safe in the wake of Damar Hamlin

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been 18 days since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, he has been making remarkable strides in his recovery. That moment on the field brought new attention to automated external defibrillators—also known as AEDs. The North Carolina High […]
WRAL News

'Frozen Finley' game announced by the Icepack

North Carolina State's club hockey team, the NC State Icepack, announced the "Frozen Finley" game on the team's Twitter page Sunday. The Icepack will take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium Monday, February 20. The game will take place two days after the Carolina Hurricanes...
WRAL News

North Carolina Central defeats Delaware State 74-55

DURHAM, N.C. — Brendan Medley-Bacon had 21 points in North Carolina Central's 74-55 win against Delaware State on Saturday night. Medley-Bacon added seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Eagles (10-8, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marque Maultsby made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and added 16 points. Kris Monroe had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
WRAL News

WRAL News

Filipowski, Roach carry Duke past No. 17 Miami, 68-66

DURHAM, N.C. — Jeremy Roach’s return to action couldn’t have come at a better time for Duke. The Blue Devils needed his offense and late-game defense to pull out a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami on Saturday. “I’m a leader and I’m captain of this team,”...
WRAL News

Clemons' buzzer beater lifts Campbell over Charleston Southern 78-76 in OT

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ricky Clemons made a runner at the buzzer to lift Campbell over Charleston Southern 78-76 in overtime Saturday at the CSU Field House. After Charleston Southern (7-12, 3-5) tied the score on Claudell Harris’ two free throws with 37 seconds to play, Laurynas Vaistaras gave the Camels a second chance to win when he grabbed an offensive rebound off Devon Dunn’s missed three and the Camels called timeout with 1.6 seconds to play.
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
Raleigh, NC
