WBUR
Falsification charges against Fall River cop prompt calls to reinvestigate his past
In November, Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar appeared in federal court to deny charges of filing false reports that allegedly covered up a beating he gave to a suspect outside the city’s police station. It was not the first time Hoar has been accused of excessive force. Since...
Outgoing Providence police chief lands new role in Washington
Hugh Clements has been named director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) for the U.S. Department of Justice.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall
A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
DNA evidence may exonerate man convicted in 1985 rape
For nearly four decades, a man convicted of raping a woman at knifepoint has maintained his innocence.
Suspect arrested in Kennedy Plaza stabbing
The suspect fled after stabbing a 16-year-old boy at Kennedy Plaza Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Turnto10.com
State charges contractor, former project supervisor over illegal dumping at 6/10 Connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday state charges have been filed against the lead contractor for the 6/10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence and one of its former senior employees. The charges allege Barletta Heavy Division and former project superintendent Dennis Ferreira had...
Turnto10.com
Family of Fall River man threatens $50M lawsuit against city in fatal police shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The family of a man killed by Fall River police said they plan to sue the city for $50 million. Anthony Harden was 30 years old when his family said police barged into his Fall River apartment and shot him in his bedroom. But according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, there's a different story behind the shooting.
Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled
DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
Turnto10.com
Prosecutor says Brian Walshe made chilling internet searches
DEDHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Graphic details were revealed in court Wednesday when Brian Walshe appeared before a Massachusetts judge to be charged with killing his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe of Cohasset. Walshe, 47, was being held without bail at the county lockup in Dedham. Earlier Wednesday, new evidence was...
Turnto10.com
Teenager testifies at trial of Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting him
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket Police Officer Daniel Dolan sat in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday as the man he's accused of shooting took the stand. On June 23, 2021, Dominic Vincent said he was driving two friends to pick up a pizza in West Greenwich. Dolan's attorney said the officer had just gotten off of work and was heading home on Interstate 95 when Vincent sped by.
YAHOO!
Teen charged in stabbing at Kennedy Plaza
PROVIDENCE – An 18-year-old Providence man faces charges that include felony assault in a stabbing at Kennedy Plaza, Providence police said Wednesday. The young man, a student at Hope High School, is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Mount Pleasant High School student several times at about 4 p.m. Tuesday during a fight that erupted at the downtown bus station, said Providence police Maj. David Lapatin.
Turnto10.com
Officer's defense team continues cross-examination of teen driver he's accused of shooting
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Driver Dominic Vincent, back seat passenger Joey Greco, and his brother and front seat passenger Vincent Greco, testified in Kent County Superior Court Thursday at the trial of a police officer accused of shooting Dominic Vincent. They were teens on June 23, 2021, and sped...
Turnto10.com
Police to increase security in Kennedy Plaza following stabbing of teen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police will have a larger presence in Kennedy Plaza after a 16-year-old boy from Mount Pleasant High School was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Caleb Whalen of Providence, a student at Hope High School. Whalen was arrested and...
Fall River Woman Gets Life in Prison for Brutal Slaying
FALL RIVER — An 18-year-old Fall River woman will spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after she pleaded guilty to stabbing an elderly woman to death with a pair of scissors in 2019. Heavenly Arroyo was just 15 years old when she fatally stabbed 68-year-old Ana...
Turnto10.com
Trial of Pawtucket officer accused of shooting teen begins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teenager is set to begin on Wednesday. Daniel Dolan is facing several felony charges for a 2021 shooting in West Greenwich. Prosecution and defense selected a jury on Tuesday. Potential jurors were asked if...
Turnto10.com
Burrillville man facing federal firearm charges admits to substance abuse problem
A Burrillville man facing illegal gun charges admitted to having a substance abuse problem in federal court on Wednesday. Officials said 38-year-old Ronald Andruchuk admitted to illegally using controlled substances including cocaine when purchasing 169 firearms between July 2021 and Nov. 2021. Andruchuk reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors...
Turnto10.com
State leaders discuss combatting street drugs including newest threat 'tranq'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials say new threats are emerging in the war on opioids, and they need to develop new ways to combat them. There is a new illegal drug threat on the streets -- one first responders were not prepared for. State leaders including Sen. Jack Reed,...
Turnto10.com
Bristol County Sheriff Heroux wants to close Ash Street Jail in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux said Wednesday that he wants to close the 135-year-old Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. Heroux said he would move inmates to the former ICE facility on the Dartmouth campus of the sheriff's office. He said the move would...
Turnto10.com
Husband to be charged with murder in disappearance of Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. (WJAR) — The Norfolk County District Attorney said Tuesday that Brian Walshe will be charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe. The 39-year-old Cohasset woman has not been seen since the beginning of the year. "A continued investigation has now allowed police to...
