North Kingstown, RI

Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall

A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
Family of Fall River man threatens $50M lawsuit against city in fatal police shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The family of a man killed by Fall River police said they plan to sue the city for $50 million. Anthony Harden was 30 years old when his family said police barged into his Fall River apartment and shot him in his bedroom. But according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, there's a different story behind the shooting.
Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled

DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
Prosecutor says Brian Walshe made chilling internet searches

DEDHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Graphic details were revealed in court Wednesday when Brian Walshe appeared before a Massachusetts judge to be charged with killing his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe of Cohasset. Walshe, 47, was being held without bail at the county lockup in Dedham. Earlier Wednesday, new evidence was...
Teenager testifies at trial of Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting him

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket Police Officer Daniel Dolan sat in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday as the man he's accused of shooting took the stand. On June 23, 2021, Dominic Vincent said he was driving two friends to pick up a pizza in West Greenwich. Dolan's attorney said the officer had just gotten off of work and was heading home on Interstate 95 when Vincent sped by.
Teen charged in stabbing at Kennedy Plaza

PROVIDENCE – An 18-year-old Providence man faces charges that include felony assault in a stabbing at Kennedy Plaza, Providence police said Wednesday. The young man, a student at Hope High School, is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Mount Pleasant High School student several times at about 4 p.m. Tuesday during a fight that erupted at the downtown bus station, said Providence police Maj. David Lapatin.
Police to increase security in Kennedy Plaza following stabbing of teen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police will have a larger presence in Kennedy Plaza after a 16-year-old boy from Mount Pleasant High School was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Caleb Whalen of Providence, a student at Hope High School. Whalen was arrested and...
Trial of Pawtucket officer accused of shooting teen begins

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teenager is set to begin on Wednesday. Daniel Dolan is facing several felony charges for a 2021 shooting in West Greenwich. Prosecution and defense selected a jury on Tuesday. Potential jurors were asked if...
Burrillville man facing federal firearm charges admits to substance abuse problem

A Burrillville man facing illegal gun charges admitted to having a substance abuse problem in federal court on Wednesday. Officials said 38-year-old Ronald Andruchuk admitted to illegally using controlled substances including cocaine when purchasing 169 firearms between July 2021 and Nov. 2021. Andruchuk reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors...
Husband to be charged with murder in disappearance of Ana Walshe

COHASSET, Mass. (WJAR) — The Norfolk County District Attorney said Tuesday that Brian Walshe will be charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe. The 39-year-old Cohasset woman has not been seen since the beginning of the year. "A continued investigation has now allowed police to...
