A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.

BRISTOL COUNTY, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO