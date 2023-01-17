ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement

Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
FanBuzz

Three NASCAR Legends Are Joining Tony Stewart's Racing Series

Tony Stewart's new racing series, Superstar Racing Experience, is really going to be putting the emphasis on superstar in 2023. Earlier this week, the folks over at SRX announced that the American stock car racing series, which debuted in 2021, will field three NASCAR legends this year: Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch.
MISSOURI STATE
The Comeback

Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day

Actor Frankie Muniz, best known for his title role in the show Malcolm in the Middle, shared an incredible, bizarre tale of meeting Dale Earnhardt the day the legendary driver died. Muniz, who will drive full-time in the ARCA Menards Series this season, told the “Speed Freaks” show about his experience attending the 2001 Daytona Read more... The post Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Reveals It Changed Its Safety Rules

With the 2023 NASCAR season less than a month away, there has been a change to the safety measures for drivers.  Jeff Gluck announced that NASCAR has made a few driver items mandatory instead of recommended.  Oddly enough, underwear have now become a mandatory item for NASCAR drivers. ...
RICHMOND, VA
racer.com

Star-studded MHSFA Class of 2023 induction ceremony set

A luminous lineup of legendary motorsports stars will be on hand to laud the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) Class of 2023 at the MSHFA’s milestone 35th Annual Induction Ceremony presented by Toyota Racing at the Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., Tuesday, March 7. The black-tie gala is the crowning event of a two-day MSHFA induction celebration that will formally usher the Class of 2023 into the only Hall of Fame of all motorsports.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Speedway Digest

Gener8tor Skills to Accelerate Todd Gilliland in 2023

Todd Gilliland will help welcome new partner gener8tor Skills Accelerator to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and the NASCAR Cup Series as a supporter of the No. 38 Ford Mustang Ford team. The Madison, Wisconsin-based company will be the primary partner of Gilliland and the team beginning at The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 and be the livery on the No. 38 Ford Mustang during “The Great American Race,” the Daytona 500.
WISCONSIN STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

Even Travis Pastrana Has a To-Do List

Travis Pastrana's bucket list has a lot crossed off. He's won championships on both two wheels and four, raced motocross, supercross, rally car, and off-road. He's jumped cars with Ken Block and braved mountains at Pikes Peak. He isn't even new to NASCAR, racing both the Craftsman truck series and the Xfinity series. But in all the flips, spins, and burnouts of Pastrana's career, there's one race he's never had a chance to start: the Daytona 500.

