Todd Gilliland will help welcome new partner gener8tor Skills Accelerator to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and the NASCAR Cup Series as a supporter of the No. 38 Ford Mustang Ford team. The Madison, Wisconsin-based company will be the primary partner of Gilliland and the team beginning at The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 and be the livery on the No. 38 Ford Mustang during “The Great American Race,” the Daytona 500.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO