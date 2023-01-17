Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement
Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
Three NASCAR Legends Are Joining Tony Stewart's Racing Series
Tony Stewart's new racing series, Superstar Racing Experience, is really going to be putting the emphasis on superstar in 2023. Earlier this week, the folks over at SRX announced that the American stock car racing series, which debuted in 2021, will field three NASCAR legends this year: Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch.
Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day
Actor Frankie Muniz, best known for his title role in the show Malcolm in the Middle, shared an incredible, bizarre tale of meeting Dale Earnhardt the day the legendary driver died. Muniz, who will drive full-time in the ARCA Menards Series this season, told the “Speed Freaks” show about his experience attending the 2001 Daytona Read more... The post Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum podium will receive medals
Medals will be awarded in The Clash at the LAS Coliseum. The 2023 season begins with an exhibition race in Los Angeles, California. The Clash at the Coliseum is run on a temporary 1/4-mile bullring oval. View the Clash medals below. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has a long history. The...
Look: NASCAR Reveals It Changed Its Safety Rules
With the 2023 NASCAR season less than a month away, there has been a change to the safety measures for drivers. Jeff Gluck announced that NASCAR has made a few driver items mandatory instead of recommended. Oddly enough, underwear have now become a mandatory item for NASCAR drivers. ...
racer.com
Star-studded MHSFA Class of 2023 induction ceremony set
A luminous lineup of legendary motorsports stars will be on hand to laud the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) Class of 2023 at the MSHFA’s milestone 35th Annual Induction Ceremony presented by Toyota Racing at the Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., Tuesday, March 7. The black-tie gala is the crowning event of a two-day MSHFA induction celebration that will formally usher the Class of 2023 into the only Hall of Fame of all motorsports.
William Sawalich Joins Tricon Garage for Multi-Race Slate
TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that it has signed William Sawalich to drive in six NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races throughout the 2023 season. The 16-year-old driver will pilot the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native recently announced a 20-race ARCA slate with Joe Gibbs...
Gener8tor Skills to Accelerate Todd Gilliland in 2023
Todd Gilliland will help welcome new partner gener8tor Skills Accelerator to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and the NASCAR Cup Series as a supporter of the No. 38 Ford Mustang Ford team. The Madison, Wisconsin-based company will be the primary partner of Gilliland and the team beginning at The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 and be the livery on the No. 38 Ford Mustang during “The Great American Race,” the Daytona 500.
CAR AND DRIVER
Even Travis Pastrana Has a To-Do List
Travis Pastrana's bucket list has a lot crossed off. He's won championships on both two wheels and four, raced motocross, supercross, rally car, and off-road. He's jumped cars with Ken Block and braved mountains at Pikes Peak. He isn't even new to NASCAR, racing both the Craftsman truck series and the Xfinity series. But in all the flips, spins, and burnouts of Pastrana's career, there's one race he's never had a chance to start: the Daytona 500.
Comments / 0