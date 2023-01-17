Read full article on original website
▶️ Suspected Sisters bookstore burglar, armed with hatchet, arrested
A suspected burglar who deputies say broke into a Sisters bookstore Tuesday night and came out armed with a hatchet when law enforcement arrived was taken into custody. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said deputies were dispatched to the Lonesome Water Bookstore on W. Cascade Avenue (Highway 20) at about 6:15 p.m.
Body Of Missing Woman Recovered In Shevlin Park
BEND, OR -- The body of Melissa Trench was recovered Sunday afternoon. Authorities began searching for the 38-year-old Bend woman after she was reported missing December 27. Deschutes County 911 received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday from a group searching for Trench in Shevlin Park. The caller reported finding what they believed was a body on the south end of the park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606. Because the location is outside city limits, Deschutes County deputies responded with the Medical Examiner's Office and confirmed the body was that of Trench.
US, Oregon airports set new records for firearms found at security
A record number of passengers were caught trying to improperly bring firearms through airport security, the Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday. That includes a record number at two Oregon airports. The TSA said its officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports in 2022. At Portland International, 78 firearms were...
