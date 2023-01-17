Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of a cold front this evening into tonight. Between 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall could lead to minor flooding. We will be keeping a close eye on thunderstorms developing late today. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the western half of the state under a marginal and slight risk. This will be the area to watch as the cold front moves through.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO