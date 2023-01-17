ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

spectrumnews1.com

Health care cost changes for older Americans in 2023

OHIO — The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, will have a major impact on many older Americans this year. The legislation reduces the cost of multiple prescription drugs for Medicare participants. What You Need To Know. Significant health care changes are on tap for older americans...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky renters paving way for new tenant protection laws

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some tenants in Lexington say they are experiencing unstable living conditions, displacement, and even eviction. But with a new city council in office, they’re hopeful for change. Bringing a new meaning to housing as a human right, Kentucky tenants and renters are speaking out ahead...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Pandemic FoodShare benefits to end next month, impacting millions

MILWAUKEE — Families across the state will no longer receive extra FoodShare program COVID-19 pandemic benefits starting March 1. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, every Wisconsin household on FoodShare received two monthly payments. The first monthly payment is the household’s “Regular FoodShare Amount,” and the second monthly payment is the “Extra COVID FoodShare Payment.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Impact of controversial classroom discussions on teachers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Classroom discussions that could cause controversy have opened up a broader conversation about how teachers are managing through it all. Ohio legislators worked in the last general assembly to pass bills that would stop "divisive concepts" from being shared in classrooms. Social studies teachers are pulling...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Nonprofit organization helps offset costs for SNAP users

CINCINNATI — With the SNAP emergency allotment ending in March for more than 600,000 Ohioans, people are wondering how they’ll afford groceries. That’s why one organization is stepping up to help. Wendy Schuchmann knows the struggle of food insecurity far too well. In 2013, she was diagnosed...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. ​. What You Need To...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm impacts travel on Thursday

A winter storm will move through midweek, bringing mainly snow through the Badger State. Let's break down everything you need to know. Most of the state will see mainly snow, but some will get rain and a wintry mix. This will create snow-covered roads and low visibility. Most of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Severe storm chances continue a bit longer

Our unseasonable late-January day brought temperatures in the 50s and 60s as well as showers and thunderstorms with strong winds. A rare severe weather event for January continues through tonight. We expect the storm threat to wind down around 8 p.m. or so. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Tough real estate market predicted for Berkshires in 2023

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - President of Berkshire Real Estate Steve Ray is predicting a tough real estate market in 2023 due to an issue of supply and demand. “The lack of activity, the lack of inventory is really slow," Ray said. "The real estate market down the last couple of years here and we expect it not to be much different in ’23.”
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Tracking the threat for severe storms Wednesday night

Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of a cold front this evening into tonight. Between 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall could lead to minor flooding. We will be keeping a close eye on thunderstorms developing late today. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the western half of the state under a marginal and slight risk. This will be the area to watch as the cold front moves through.
KENTUCKY STATE

