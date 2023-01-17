Ta'Korrie Faison's recruiting interest might be catching up with his production at last

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Photos: UNC defeats NC State 80-69
NC State visited Chapel Hill for an afternoon match against the Tar Heels. After a close first half, UNC gathered momentum in the second half and took the game by a score of 80-69.
Boyd, No. 20 NC State women shut down Louisville 63-51
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jada Boyd scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 20 North Carolina State topped Louisville 63-51 on Sunday. The Wolfpack scored the last five points of the third quarter to take a 48-47 lead as Louisville missed its last three shots. Then the Cardinals imploded.
Russ Frazier named athletic director at Leesville Road
Raleigh, N.C. — Leesville Road High School has hired Russ Frazier as its next athletic director, the school announced on Friday. Frazier, who is currently the boys basketball coach at the school, will take over for longtime athletic director Jack Rogers, who is retiring. Since 2012, Frazier has been...
Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
Crash on I-540 sends one to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Saturday morning crash on I-540 sent one person to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. in Raleigh near Falls of Neuse Road. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived and found a single vehicle heavily damaged and two lanes closed. Lanes have since reopened.
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US-1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. WRAL News does not know the motive for the ride; however, the word 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The...
Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
Billboard in Franklin Co. calls for resignation of state auditor charged in hit-and-run
A billboard on US-1 in Youngsville is calling for the resignation of NC State Auditor Beth Wood. This comes after news of Wood being charged with a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run following a Dec. 8 crash involving her "state-owned vehicle". The billboard reads, "In a hit in run and need...
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
Aho scores hat trick as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-2
NEW YORK — Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.
3 shot, 1 killed overnight at New Bern shopping center
NEW BERN, N.C. — Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, in New Bern on Saturday morning. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road around 3 a.m. The victims were seen in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center.
New surveillance photos show hit-and-run crash connected to NC auditor
WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh. The photos also detail damage to the vehicles. WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into...
1 year old dies after found unresponsive in Fayetteville apartment
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sunday after 7 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to an unresponsive one-year-old child. First responders attempted life saving measures, but the one-year-old child was ultimately pronounced dead. The cause of the child's death is unknown at this time and will be determined by...
NC Peace Action calls for destruction of nuclear weapons
A group calling for countries to destroy nuclear weapon stockpiles displayed something in downtown Raleigh -- a nuclear bomb. It wasn't real, of course; it's a replica of a so-called "broken arrow." It resembles the two bombs accidentally dropped--but not detonated -- by a B-52 bomber onto a Wayne County...
Political response muted as questions linger on state auditor's car crash
News this week that state auditor Beth Wood ran her state-owned vehicle into a parked car last month in downtown Raleigh, then allegedly left the scene, yielded a muted response from her colleagues Friday as they waited on the auditor to address multiple outstanding questions. Most members of the Council...
Former president Trump in Fayetteville for political commentator Lynette Hardaway's celebration of life
Former President Donald Trump was in Fayetteville on Sunday, speaking at the celebration of life ceremony for Lynette Hardaway – also known as Diamond from the political commentary group Diamond and Silk. Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects to Hardaway. Sisters Diamond and Silk rose to...
Protestors gather in Raleigh to demonstrate against Iranian government
Protestors gathered in Raleigh Saturday, demonstrating against the government of Iran. Organizers said what they want most is for the United States government to reject any dealings with the current Iranian regime. For the past four and a half months, Iran has been in turmoil. It started when a woman...
'A true patriot:' Celebration of life for political commentator Lynette Hardaway brings Trump to NC
Former President Donald Trump was in Fayetteville on Saturday, speaking at the celebration of life ceremony for Lynette Hardaway – also known as Diamond from the political commentary group Diamond and Silk. Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects to Hardaway – with those who loved her...
Walgreens sales Jan. 22-28: Toothpaste, bath tissue, shave gel, razors, hair care, candy
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walgreens has new sales starting Jan. 22 including toothpaste, bath tissue, shave gel, razors, hair color, shampoo & conditioner, Dove or Mars Single-Serve Candy, Orbit gum, Planters Peanuts, M&M's Valentine's Day Candy and more.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0