Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
umdbulldogs.com
NO. 6 BULLDOGS HEAD SOUTH TO ST. THOMAS FOR SATURDAY-SUNDAY SERIES
UMD: 17-6-1 (11-6-1) St. Thomas: 7-16-1 (2-15-1) Video: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/home. Live Stats: https://tommiesports.com/sidearmstats/whockey/summary. THE SERIES: All-time, UMD is one-sided in six all-time meetings against Tommies with a 5-0-1 record since STU became a Divsion I program and joined the WCHA last season. Over those six games, the Bulldogs have outscored UST...
umdbulldogs.com
STAYING LOCAL: BULLDOGS HEAD TO SUPERIOR ON SATURDAY FOR INDOOR TRACK & FIELD MEET
The University of Minnesota Duluth men's and women's indoor track & field teams won't have far to travel for their next meet as they head across the bridge into Superior, Wis. on Saturday (January 21st) for the Twin Ports Open hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Superior. The Bulldogs recently began...
umdbulldogs.com
PREVIEW: UMD HOCKEY PREPARES FOR WEEKEND SERIES AGAINST NORTH DAKOTA
THE MATCHUP The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs are back on the road and will meet RV North Dakota in Grand Forks this upcoming weekend. The teams last saw each other last season at AMSOIL where North Dakota left with a sweep. During the Friday game of that series, Dominic James scored a short handed goal to close the gap made in the second period by two power play goals, but ultimately the UMD fell 4-3. In Saturday's game the Fighting Hawks recorded two goals in the second to secure a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs. UMD currently has an overall record of 9-12-1 and has gone 4-8-0 in NCHC conference play.
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS LAND THE SEVEN SPOT IN NSIC BASEBALL PRESEASON POLL
Duluth, Minn. --The NSIC announced its baseball preseason polls this morning. The University of Minnesota Duluth Baseball team was selected to finish 7th overall for the 2023 conference season. The Bulldogs squad will include a number of returners and a strong number of newcomers. Two returners Tim Pokornowski and Alex...
umdbulldogs.com
HUGHES NOMINATED FOR HOCKEY HUMANITARIAN AWARD FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR
University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey graduate student Gabbie Hughes was one of 15 nominees announced Wednesday for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award. Hughes, a 2022 Hockey Humanitarian top-3 finalist last March, is one of four repeat finalists for the award, which is celebrating its 28th season, and is presented annually to college hockey's finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.
umdbulldogs.com
DREW BLAIR LANDS ON BEVO FRANCIS TOP 100 WATCH LIST
UMD men's basketball's Drew Blair has earned a spot on the Bevo Francis Award's Top 100 Watch List, per a release from Small College Basketball. The list (which is in no particular order, sorted only alphabetically by last name) features notable names from all over the college basketball space. It's a pool of players from the NCAA DII and DIII level as well as the NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA. A total of 42 DII players make an appearance on the list.
Comments / 0