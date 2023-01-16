THE MATCHUP The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs are back on the road and will meet RV North Dakota in Grand Forks this upcoming weekend. The teams last saw each other last season at AMSOIL where North Dakota left with a sweep. During the Friday game of that series, Dominic James scored a short handed goal to close the gap made in the second period by two power play goals, but ultimately the UMD fell 4-3. In Saturday's game the Fighting Hawks recorded two goals in the second to secure a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs. UMD currently has an overall record of 9-12-1 and has gone 4-8-0 in NCHC conference play.

