ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 7

Kaki Hanenkrat
5d ago

I love chicken livers! I get them once a week at Harts Fried Chicken on Springhill. I’m going to go to JJ’s this week and try it out!

Reply(1)
2
Related
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tornado stats, I-65 rocket, Mardi Gras parades: Down in Alabama

Last year was the second-most-prolific calendar year for confirmed tornadoes in Alabama. NASA and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center issued a statement that the welcome center rocket will be coming down. Alabama’s Mardi Gras parade season got started on Saturday on Dauphin Island with the Krewe De La Dauphine....
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love

Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.

Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Cameron Smith: Alabama’s rest stop rocket begs for a worthy replacement

“This rocket was not built to withstand more than 40 years of continuous exposure to the elements of nature,” the statement read from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. “The support structure has deteriorated over the years, the damage is too significant to repair, and could potentially pose a structural safety issue if left in place.”
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today) Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that parts of the United States once had large dinosaurs roaming the lands. Alabama was not necessarily a hotbed of dinosaur activity relative to the rest of the U.S. Yet, paleontologists have found a great deal of fossil evidence in this area. Although you won’t find fossils of Argentinosaurus or other vast creatures, we’re going to show you five dinosaurs that lived in Alabama and talk about where you can see their fossils today.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

USDA to drop oral rabies vaccines for wildlife

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The USDA, in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Health, will begin distributing oral rabies vaccine baits in Alabama to help vaccinate raccoons against the rabies virus. The city of Gulf Shores will be included in the distribution plan, according to city officials. The baits,...
GULF SHORES, AL
alabamanews.net

Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama

Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama

(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop

The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

On Roe’s would-be 50th, here’s what reproductive rights look like in Alabama

Fifty years ago, on Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court in a case known as Roe v. Wade granted the right to an abortion. It was a decision that allowed autonomy over pregnancy, but triggered decades of political turmoil — protests across the country, promises from politicians on both sides and cases of violence, including the deadly bombing of a Birmingham abortion clinic in 1998.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy