Kaki Hanenkrat
5d ago
I love chicken livers! I get them once a week at Harts Fried Chicken on Springhill. I’m going to go to JJ’s this week and try it out!
2
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
‘Christmas in January’: Alabama’s Santa and Mrs. Clauses flock to the beach
Wayne Smith spent Saturday serving hamburgers and cheeseburgers with onion rings and fries, milk shakes, cake slices and probably a few cookies to a large group of guests with white bushy beards packing plenty of Ho, Ho, Ho’s. “It’s like Christmas in January,” said Smith, a server at Sunliner...
Tornado stats, I-65 rocket, Mardi Gras parades: Down in Alabama
Last year was the second-most-prolific calendar year for confirmed tornadoes in Alabama. NASA and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center issued a statement that the welcome center rocket will be coming down. Alabama’s Mardi Gras parade season got started on Saturday on Dauphin Island with the Krewe De La Dauphine....
The Daily South
12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love
Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?
This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
thebamabuzz.com
Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.
Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
Cameron Smith: Alabama’s rest stop rocket begs for a worthy replacement
“This rocket was not built to withstand more than 40 years of continuous exposure to the elements of nature,” the statement read from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. “The support structure has deteriorated over the years, the damage is too significant to repair, and could potentially pose a structural safety issue if left in place.”
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today) Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that parts of the United States once had large dinosaurs roaming the lands. Alabama was not necessarily a hotbed of dinosaur activity relative to the rest of the U.S. Yet, paleontologists have found a great deal of fossil evidence in this area. Although you won’t find fossils of Argentinosaurus or other vast creatures, we’re going to show you five dinosaurs that lived in Alabama and talk about where you can see their fossils today.
WALA-TV FOX10
USDA to drop oral rabies vaccines for wildlife
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The USDA, in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Health, will begin distributing oral rabies vaccine baits in Alabama to help vaccinate raccoons against the rabies virus. The city of Gulf Shores will be included in the distribution plan, according to city officials. The baits,...
alabamanews.net
Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his death
There is a farmer in Alabama who was secretly paying pharmacy bills for the people of his town, and residents only found out about this after his death at the beginning of this year.
New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama
(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
Delta bass fishing trip yields surprising state record for Dees
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources While most people were preparing to chow down on turkey and dressing on Thanksgiving, Keith Dees and his son, Huntley, were in a special place – the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. Little did they know the result of their trip would be hauling a record fish into […]
Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop
The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
On Roe’s would-be 50th, here’s what reproductive rights look like in Alabama
Fifty years ago, on Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court in a case known as Roe v. Wade granted the right to an abortion. It was a decision that allowed autonomy over pregnancy, but triggered decades of political turmoil — protests across the country, promises from politicians on both sides and cases of violence, including the deadly bombing of a Birmingham abortion clinic in 1998.
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
