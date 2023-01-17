Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged a Cedar Rapids man with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died due to a combination of drugs and alcohol in September last year. Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER on Sept. 8. An...
x1071.com
FBI offering $25K reward for information on arson at pro-life group’s Madison office
MADISON, Wis. — The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information on an arson attack at a pro-life group’s headquarters last spring. Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office was damaged in early May 2022 shortly after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the court would likely overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case. WFA is a lobbying group that lobbies against abortion rights and gay marriage.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in death of a woman
The date is now set for when the Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats. Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died after being shot on the set of the film "Rust." Video...
x1071.com
Dodgeville Man Arrested for Domestic Violence
Iowa County authorities received a report of a Domestic Violence incident occurring on Dacotah Street in Dodgeville around 8:45 PM on Tuesday. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. A man fled out the back door of the residence. After a brief search, 52 year old Kenneth Johnson of Dodgeville was found. Following an investigation, Johnson was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation and Suffocation, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer as well as a Probation Violation and Probation Hold.
x1071.com
16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
cbs2iowa.com
Investigator: rifle in Jackson home used in murders, Alex Jackson's prints found on gun
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — An investigator that helped lead the four-day processing of the scene at the Jackson family home says the rifle found next to one of the bodies is the murder weapon - and that prints from Alex Jackson were found on the gun.
KCRG.com
‘There was a male lying face down’ Officers recall responding to Alexander Jackson’s home on day two of testimony
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In day two of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson Cedar Rapids police officers recalled what they witnessed as they responded to his home. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa, and sister Sabrina in 2021.
MyStateline.com
Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County crash
On Wednesday, the Boone County Coroner identified the deceased as Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29. Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County …. On Wednesday, the Boone County Coroner identified the deceased as Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29. Rockford Symphony Orchestra has a new music director.
x1071.com
Woman strikes another in head with bottle at Dubuque bar
Police said a woman struck another woman in the head with an empty bottle Sunday in a Dubuque bar, causing a concussion. 21 year old Marlee Basten, of Dubuque, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that police responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to Sportsters Pub, to investigate a report of an assault that had occurred earlier in the day. Bar staff told police that Basten began yelling at another woman Sunday afternoon when both were patrons of the bar. Surveillance video shows that Basten moved close to the woman’s face while holding an empty bottle in her hand. Basten briefly returned to her table before walking toward the woman. Once she was behind the woman, Basten was seen swinging the bottle and striking her on the back of the head. Officers later met with the woman and learned that she was treated and released from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a concussion.
x1071.com
Madison police say cocaine in coffee cup led to arrest
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on Friday after they said cocaine was found in a coffee cup inside his vehicle. Officers patrolling the city’s east side reportedly saw two occupied vehicles parked outside a restaurant in the 4800 block of East Washington Ave. for an extended period of time.
x1071.com
Footprints in snow provide police clues in suspected burglary on far west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say footprints in the snow indicate someone scoped out several vehicles and some homes on the city’s far west side before entering at least one garage early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of Tramore Trail off of N. High...
x1071.com
Two television sets reported stolen from Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman returned home from a trip to find two of her television sets missing. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way on Monday around 9:30 a.m. A woman reported that she left town for the weekend and when she returned she found her apartment had been entered.
x1071.com
U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect
MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot...
x1071.com
Madison police investigate break-in at east side warehouse
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated Monday after a break-in was reported at an east side warehouse. Officers were called to the 3200 block of Progress Road at around 8:20 a.m. Police said two pieces of machinery were reported stolen. An investigation is ongoing. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
x1071.com
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
x1071.com
Current and former Dane Co. Sheriffs stand in solidarity to push for jail project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by three of his predecessors Tuesday morning to call on the Dane County Board to approve a referendum to build a new Dane County Jail. “Come in and we’ll give you a tour and show you the cell that...
