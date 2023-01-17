ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

x1071.com

FBI offering $25K reward for information on arson at pro-life group’s Madison office

MADISON, Wis. — The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information on an arson attack at a pro-life group’s headquarters last spring. Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office was damaged in early May 2022 shortly after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the court would likely overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case. WFA is a lobbying group that lobbies against abortion rights and gay marriage.
MADISON, WI
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man charged in death of a woman

The date is now set for when the Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats. Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died after being shot on the set of the film "Rust." Video...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
x1071.com

Dodgeville Man Arrested for Domestic Violence

Iowa County authorities received a report of a Domestic Violence incident occurring on Dacotah Street in Dodgeville around 8:45 PM on Tuesday. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. A man fled out the back door of the residence. After a brief search, 52 year old Kenneth Johnson of Dodgeville was found. Following an investigation, Johnson was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation and Suffocation, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer as well as a Probation Violation and Probation Hold.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
MADISON, WI
superhits106.com

Two People Arrested For Theft

Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

QC man arrested on nationwide warrant

A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com

Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County crash

On Wednesday, the Boone County Coroner identified the deceased as Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29. Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County …. On Wednesday, the Boone County Coroner identified the deceased as Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29. Rockford Symphony Orchestra has a new music director.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Woman strikes another in head with bottle at Dubuque bar

Police said a woman struck another woman in the head with an empty bottle Sunday in a Dubuque bar, causing a concussion. 21 year old Marlee Basten, of Dubuque, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that police responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to Sportsters Pub, to investigate a report of an assault that had occurred earlier in the day. Bar staff told police that Basten began yelling at another woman Sunday afternoon when both were patrons of the bar. Surveillance video shows that Basten moved close to the woman’s face while holding an empty bottle in her hand. Basten briefly returned to her table before walking toward the woman. Once she was behind the woman, Basten was seen swinging the bottle and striking her on the back of the head. Officers later met with the woman and learned that she was treated and released from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a concussion.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Madison police say cocaine in coffee cup led to arrest

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on Friday after they said cocaine was found in a coffee cup inside his vehicle. Officers patrolling the city’s east side reportedly saw two occupied vehicles parked outside a restaurant in the 4800 block of East Washington Ave. for an extended period of time.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Two television sets reported stolen from Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman returned home from a trip to find two of her television sets missing. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way on Monday around 9:30 a.m. A woman reported that she left town for the weekend and when she returned she found her apartment had been entered.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police investigate break-in at east side warehouse

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated Monday after a break-in was reported at an east side warehouse. Officers were called to the 3200 block of Progress Road at around 8:20 a.m. Police said two pieces of machinery were reported stolen. An investigation is ongoing. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI

