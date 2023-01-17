Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Two sentenced in separate shooting incidents in Texas County
Two persons received sentences this week related to separate shooting incidents in June in the Roby area. According to court records, Jason A. Brazell, 44, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault charge and four years on an unlawful use of weapons charge. Both are to run concurrently, but a suspended execution of sentence was granted for five years. Three counts were dismissed.
houstonherald.com
PDF: Cabool Board of Education January meeting agenda
Members of the Cabool board of education will meet Wednesday, January 18. The 6:30 p.m. meeting is in the middle school library.
houstonherald.com
School board hears reports, sets next year’s out-of-district tuition
Members of the Houston board of education held a short meeting last week. •Set the out-of-district tuition rate for the 2023-2024 school year at $5,250. The current school year figure is $5,000. •Heard a report from the district athletic director and administrators updating the board on building activities. •Heard Dr....
houstonherald.com
Sheriff’s department adds new deputy
Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey has announced the hiring of Paul Nawrath as a new deputy. Nawrath graduated from the law enforcement academy at Drury University on Dec. 17, 2022, and is assigned to the patrol squad of Sergeant Reuben Salazar. Prior to attending the law enforcement academy, Nawrath served...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Carole Chipps
Services for Mrs. Carole Chipps, 79, of Raymondville, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Crossroads Community Church, Raymondville. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Send an online condolence. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.
houstonherald.com
Balloting to begin for MU Extension Council
The names of five persons will be on the ballot for election of five Texas County University of Missouri Extension Council members. Council Chair Elaine Campbell said the county residents will be elected from Texas County at large to fill this year’s vacancies. The new council begins its duties March 1, according to state law.
houstonherald.com
Organization awarded tax credits for new Houston library
Efforts to construct a new branch of the Texas County Library in Houston received a big boost last week with a $350,000 award of state tax credits. The Missouri Department of Economic Development presented Texas County Library Foundation Inc. the funds under the Neighborhood Assistance Program. It is a not-for-profit corporation that has led other library construction projects in the county,
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: HHS boys basketball vs. Fordland
The Houston High School boys basketball team took on Fordland on Tuesday night (Jan. 17) in the second annual Houston Community Foundation Tournament. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
houstonherald.com
HHS boys flirt with first win of the season
They almost pitched a shutout in the first quarter and led by a dozen at halftime, but the Houston High School basketball Tigers were defeated 59-51 by Fordland in a consolation bracket game during the second annual Houston Community Foundation Tournament on Tuesday of last week in Houston’s New Gym.
Comments / 0