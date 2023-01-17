ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

houstonherald.com

Two sentenced in separate shooting incidents in Texas County

Two persons received sentences this week related to separate shooting incidents in June in the Roby area. According to court records, Jason A. Brazell, 44, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault charge and four years on an unlawful use of weapons charge. Both are to run concurrently, but a suspended execution of sentence was granted for five years. Three counts were dismissed.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
School board hears reports, sets next year’s out-of-district tuition

Members of the Houston board of education held a short meeting last week. •Set the out-of-district tuition rate for the 2023-2024 school year at $5,250. The current school year figure is $5,000. •Heard a report from the district athletic director and administrators updating the board on building activities. •Heard Dr....
HOUSTON, MO
Sheriff’s department adds new deputy

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey has announced the hiring of Paul Nawrath as a new deputy. Nawrath graduated from the law enforcement academy at Drury University on Dec. 17, 2022, and is assigned to the patrol squad of Sergeant Reuben Salazar. Prior to attending the law enforcement academy, Nawrath served...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
DEATH NOTICE: Carole Chipps

Services for Mrs. Carole Chipps, 79, of Raymondville, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Crossroads Community Church, Raymondville. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Send an online condolence. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
Balloting to begin for MU Extension Council

The names of five persons will be on the ballot for election of five Texas County University of Missouri Extension Council members. Council Chair Elaine Campbell said the county residents will be elected from Texas County at large to fill this year’s vacancies. The new council begins its duties March 1, according to state law.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Organization awarded tax credits for new Houston library

Efforts to construct a new branch of the Texas County Library in Houston received a big boost last week with a $350,000 award of state tax credits. The Missouri Department of Economic Development presented Texas County Library Foundation Inc. the funds under the Neighborhood Assistance Program. It is a not-for-profit corporation that has led other library construction projects in the county,
HOUSTON, MO
PHOTOS: HHS boys basketball vs. Fordland

The Houston High School boys basketball team took on Fordland on Tuesday night (Jan. 17) in the second annual Houston Community Foundation Tournament. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
HOUSTON, MO
HHS boys flirt with first win of the season

They almost pitched a shutout in the first quarter and led by a dozen at halftime, but the Houston High School basketball Tigers were defeated 59-51 by Fordland in a consolation bracket game during the second annual Houston Community Foundation Tournament on Tuesday of last week in Houston’s New Gym.
HOUSTON, MO

