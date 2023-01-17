ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgeville, WI

x1071.com

Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents and pets were evacuated from the house.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Firefighter slightly injured during King’s Lynn fire Jan. 17

All residents and pets escaped unharmed as eight area fire departments battled a garage fire at 1417 Kings Lynn Road on Tuesday, Jan. 17, though a firefighter was temporarily hospitalized. According to a Stoughton Fire Department news release, Stoughton firefighters and EMS, along with Stoughton and Oregon police departments, were...
STOUGHTON, WI
x1071.com

No injuries reported following house fire near Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — A home is being considered a total loss following a fire east of Oregon Wednesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Oak Hill Road in the town of Rutland. Numerous fire departments responded to the scene.
OREGON, WI
x1071.com

Bus and Vehicle Collide, No Injuries

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dodgeville Man Arrested for Domestic Violence

Iowa County authorities received a report of a Domestic Violence incident occurring on Dacotah Street in Dodgeville around 8:45 PM on Tuesday. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. A man fled out the back door of the residence. After a brief search, 52 year old Kenneth Johnson of Dodgeville was found. Following an investigation, Johnson was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation and Suffocation, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer as well as a Probation Violation and Probation Hold.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Madison’s north side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Madison’s north side Tuesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the stabbing happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. First responders took the teen to a hospital for medical treatment. He is expected to survive. ﻿...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison Streets Division gives plowing update ahead of winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division gave an update Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. Officials said 32 crews will deploy when the storm arrives in Madison to plow and salt main routes as needed. The crews will stay on the roads throughout the storm. Additional workers will...
MADISON, WI

