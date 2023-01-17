Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents and pets were evacuated from the house.
x1071.com
Footprints in snow provide police clues in suspected burglary on far west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say footprints in the snow indicate someone scoped out several vehicles and some homes on the city’s far west side before entering at least one garage early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of Tramore Trail off of N. High...
stoughtonnews.com
Firefighter slightly injured during King’s Lynn fire Jan. 17
All residents and pets escaped unharmed as eight area fire departments battled a garage fire at 1417 Kings Lynn Road on Tuesday, Jan. 17, though a firefighter was temporarily hospitalized. According to a Stoughton Fire Department news release, Stoughton firefighters and EMS, along with Stoughton and Oregon police departments, were...
x1071.com
No injuries reported following house fire near Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — A home is being considered a total loss following a fire east of Oregon Wednesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Oak Hill Road in the town of Rutland. Numerous fire departments responded to the scene.
x1071.com
Bus and Vehicle Collide, No Injuries
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
x1071.com
Traffic lights at University Ave. and Branch Street back on in Middleton
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Let there be light!. Over a week after a crash knocked them out, the traffic lights at University Avenue and Branch Street are functioning normally. Middleton police said crews finished work on the lights at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The lights went out last Tuesday after...
x1071.com
Traffic lights at University Ave., Branch Street remain out one week after crash
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton remain without full power after a crash last week. The lights went out last Tuesday after police said a 21-year-old man from New Glarus left the road and hit a traffic light control box, trees and a building. He was later arrested.
Fire department responds to gas leak at Madison East High School
The Madison Fire Department says it was called to East High School Thursday morning for a gas leak while students were briefly held outside of the building as a precaution.
Madison crews put out trash compactor fire on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison crews responded after a trash compactor caught on fire on the city’s east side. Firefighters were sent to a business in the 2400 block of East Springs Drive on Monday just before 9:30 a.m. An employee had found flames inside a compactor after tossing several bags of trash into the chute. Officials said the employee...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital....
Two television sets reported stolen from Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman returned home from a trip to find two of her television sets missing. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way on Monday around 9:30 a.m. A woman reported that she left town for the weekend and when she returned she found her apartment had been entered. Two television...
x1071.com
Verona police ask for public’s help in finding stolen construction trailer
VERONA, Wis. — The Verona Police Department says it is investigating after a trailer was stolen from a construction site earlier this week, and they’re asking for your help in tracking it down. According to police, an 8′ x 12′ K&K Manufacturing trailer was towed away by a...
x1071.com
Dodgeville Man Arrested for Domestic Violence
Iowa County authorities received a report of a Domestic Violence incident occurring on Dacotah Street in Dodgeville around 8:45 PM on Tuesday. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. A man fled out the back door of the residence. After a brief search, 52 year old Kenneth Johnson of Dodgeville was found. Following an investigation, Johnson was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation and Suffocation, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer as well as a Probation Violation and Probation Hold.
x1071.com
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Madison’s north side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Madison’s north side Tuesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the stabbing happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. First responders took the teen to a hospital for medical treatment. He is expected to survive. ...
x1071.com
U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect
MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot...
x1071.com
Madison Streets Division gives plowing update ahead of winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division gave an update Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. Officials said 32 crews will deploy when the storm arrives in Madison to plow and salt main routes as needed. The crews will stay on the roads throughout the storm. Additional workers will...
Comments / 0