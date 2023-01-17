Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
x1071.com
Dodgeville Man Arrested for Domestic Violence
Iowa County authorities received a report of a Domestic Violence incident occurring on Dacotah Street in Dodgeville around 8:45 PM on Tuesday. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. A man fled out the back door of the residence. After a brief search, 52 year old Kenneth Johnson of Dodgeville was found. Following an investigation, Johnson was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation and Suffocation, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer as well as a Probation Violation and Probation Hold.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
x1071.com
16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
x1071.com
Madison police say cocaine in coffee cup led to arrest
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on Friday after they said cocaine was found in a coffee cup inside his vehicle. Officers patrolling the city’s east side reportedly saw two occupied vehicles parked outside a restaurant in the 4800 block of East Washington Ave. for an extended period of time.
Trial dates set for teen father accused of fatally shooting newborn daughter
MONROE, Wis. — The trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his newborn daughter in Green County in early 2021 has been scheduled for March, online court records show. Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, 18, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the newborn’s death. He has pleaded not guilty. The girl was born on...
nrgmediadixon.com
Grand Detour Man Arrested for Hit and Run Property Damage Accident
On the morning of Friday January 13 Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2800 block of South Illinois Route 2 in regards to the report of a hit and run property damage accident. After a brief investigation, 70-year-old James Catalano Jr of Grand Detour, was located and arrested...
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
x1071.com
Footprints in snow provide police clues in suspected burglary on far west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say footprints in the snow indicate someone scoped out several vehicles and some homes on the city’s far west side before entering at least one garage early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of Tramore Trail off of N. High...
x1071.com
Two television sets reported stolen from Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman returned home from a trip to find two of her television sets missing. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way on Monday around 9:30 a.m. A woman reported that she left town for the weekend and when she returned she found her apartment had been entered.
x1071.com
Bus and Vehicle Collide, No Injuries
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
x1071.com
U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect
MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. sheriff stands alongside three predecessors in plea for new jail
Two people killed crashing into tree in Boone County
CAPRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Monday in a crash in rural Capron that involved only one vehicle. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, around 6:30 p.m., deputies found a crash scene in the 14000 block of Russellville Road. Police said the investigation showed that the vehicle was headed north when it […]
nbc15.com
Police investigating death of infant on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An infant died after being found unresponsive last week at a home on Madison’s west side, police reported Wednesday. According to Madison Police Department, officers were called around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to the home on Welton Drive. MPD officers and Madison Fire...
x1071.com
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
x1071.com
Cascade Man Gets Arrested For Fentanyl
A man from Cascade was arrested on a drug charge. Dubuque County Authorities arrested 34 year old Anthony Orcholski of Cascade on Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Man Arrested for DUI After Being Stopped for Doing 95 mph in a 55 Zone
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Landyn Montross of Dixon. Montross was traveling east on Illinois Route 2 near Sink Hollow Road at 95 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. After further investigation, Deputies suspected impairment. Following field sobriety testing, Montross was arrested for...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus fired back hard at Sheriff Kalvin Barrett over the jail consolidation issue. Their remarks come two days after Barrett stood alongside three of his predecessors to push his plan – and hours before the entire board will decide whether to take the issue to the voters.
