Lafayette County, WI

nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dodgeville Man Arrested for Domestic Violence

Iowa County authorities received a report of a Domestic Violence incident occurring on Dacotah Street in Dodgeville around 8:45 PM on Tuesday. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. A man fled out the back door of the residence. After a brief search, 52 year old Kenneth Johnson of Dodgeville was found. Following an investigation, Johnson was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation and Suffocation, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer as well as a Probation Violation and Probation Hold.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police say cocaine in coffee cup led to arrest

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on Friday after they said cocaine was found in a coffee cup inside his vehicle. Officers patrolling the city’s east side reportedly saw two occupied vehicles parked outside a restaurant in the 4800 block of East Washington Ave. for an extended period of time.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trial dates set for teen father accused of fatally shooting newborn daughter

MONROE, Wis. — The trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his newborn daughter in Green County in early 2021 has been scheduled for March, online court records show. Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, 18, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the newborn’s death. He has pleaded not guilty. The girl was born on...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Grand Detour Man Arrested for Hit and Run Property Damage Accident

On the morning of Friday January 13 Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2800 block of South Illinois Route 2 in regards to the report of a hit and run property damage accident. After a brief investigation, 70-year-old James Catalano Jr of Grand Detour, was located and arrested...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
superhits106.com

Two People Arrested For Theft

Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Two television sets reported stolen from Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman returned home from a trip to find two of her television sets missing. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way on Monday around 9:30 a.m. A woman reported that she left town for the weekend and when she returned she found her apartment had been entered.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Bus and Vehicle Collide, No Injuries

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. sheriff stands alongside three predecessors in plea for new jail

A Stoughton senior center is addressing its growing population with a special fundraiser. A conservative law group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is violating public records law. Suspect pleads not guilty to stabbing teen, running her over. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Police investigating death of infant on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An infant died after being found unresponsive last week at a home on Madison’s west side, police reported Wednesday. According to Madison Police Department, officers were called around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to the home on Welton Drive. MPD officers and Madison Fire...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Cascade Man Gets Arrested For Fentanyl

A man from Cascade was arrested on a drug charge. Dubuque County Authorities arrested 34 year old Anthony Orcholski of Cascade on Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl.
CASCADE, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Man Arrested for DUI After Being Stopped for Doing 95 mph in a 55 Zone

On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Landyn Montross of Dixon. Montross was traveling east on Illinois Route 2 near Sink Hollow Road at 95 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. After further investigation, Deputies suspected impairment. Following field sobriety testing, Montross was arrested for...
DIXON, IL
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus fired back hard at Sheriff Kalvin Barrett over the jail consolidation issue. Their remarks come two days after Barrett stood alongside three of his predecessors to push his plan – and hours before the entire board will decide whether to take the issue to the voters.
DANE COUNTY, WI

