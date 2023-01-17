Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO