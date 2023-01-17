ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Johnson City Press

7 Brew Coffee hosts building drop and donates $2,000 to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday. The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan St., during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

‘Emergency’ bridge repair closes lane of I-81 near Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 is down to one lane near Bristol, Virginia due to emergency bridge repairs. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), crews are repairing the deck of the northbound I-81 bridge over Old Dominion Road at mile marker 9.1. The right lane is expected to remain […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Coal truck driver injured in crash near Coeburn

TOMS CREEK – An overturned coal truck Thursday left the driver with serious injuries and traffic blocked for about two hours in the Toms Creek section of Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:50 p.m. when the Kenworth tractor -trailer, owned by Roxie Trucking, went off the westbound side of Route 652 about a mile from the Paramont Contura Toms Creek coal preparation plant north of Coeburn.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Plans for Hunter Elementary School expansion to be sent out for bids

ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School moved another step closer to reality on Thursday when the Carter County Board of Education voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid. “I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” Director of Schools...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest

Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Tennessee Lady Vols Wins...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Firefighter injured in Sullivan County structure fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One firefighter was injured during a Sullivan County structure fire late Tuesday night. According to Fire Chief Ben Wexler with the Warriors Path VFD, units responded to a residential structure fire in the 1600 area of Moreland Drive at 11:53 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were reportedly coming through the roof […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case

After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest …. After two Sullivan County...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Commission expresses thanks for help during frigid Christmas

ELIZABETHTON — In the first meeting of the Carter County Commission since last month’s extremely cold weather, Mayor Patty Woodby presented a plaque to express appreciation to Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for opening a warming station. Woodby said the church provided shelter, food and fellowship during the period when sub-zero temperatures struck the community.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society to open at new location

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville-Green County Humane Society is opening up a new location on Tuesday Jan. 24. This new location will provide the staff and the animals with more space and storage. Jeff Idell was the contractor behind this project, “This building was built for longevity and its a 8000 square foot facility and […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Chick-fil-A announces planned reopening date

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced. In a Facebook post, the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26. The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Symphony of the Mountains hosts Isotone concert

KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music,” which will include performances by a small ensemble and a celebration of Eastman Chemical Co. next month. The concert will take place at the Renaissance Center Theater on Saturday, Feb. 4...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Lee County Planning Commission approves convenience center relocation, holds on zoning amendment

JONESVILLE — A trash convenience center in the Jasper community will be moved, while a zoning provision for landfills in Lee County goes back to the drawing board. The county Planning Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a Board of Supervisors special use permit application to move an existing convenience center to a site in the Jasper community. The permit follows some community and official concerns that the current center along U.S. Route 23 has poor vehicle access and attracts dumping from people in neighboring counties.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Sponsor your own "goat" in painted public art display across Kingsport

A herd of uniquely painted goats will soon be “frolicking” across the Model City, providing residents and visitors a unique display of colorful, public art. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is sending out a request for sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. These goats will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts.
KINGSPORT, TN

