Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
Johnson City denies rezoning request for proposed coffee shop near Indian Trail Middle School
A request to have a parcel of property across from Indian Trail Middle School rezoned to allow for the construction of a drive-thru coffee shop was denied by the Johnson City Commission on Thursday due to traffic and safety concerns. The parcel is located near the corner of North Roan...
Johnson City Press
7 Brew Coffee hosts building drop and donates $2,000 to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department
7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday. The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan St., during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For Reopening
The long wait to get a yummy chicken sandwich may come to an end next week. The fast-food restaurant closed in late July for demolition and rebuilding.The completed project expanded the location from one to two drive-thru lanes and moved the building’s footprint on the lot to the east.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins weighs purchase of Civis Bank building in Church Hill
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Commission is looking to purchase the old Civis Bank building to serve as the new home of county offices that are currently housed in the Church Hill city-county building. Reason for Moving.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Stone Drive Chick-fil-A set to reopen Jan. 26
KINGSPORT — Attention Chick-fil-A fans: Your nearly six-month wait to get a chicken sandwich and waffle fries fix in the Model City may come to an end next week. Sixty-five new service jobs also are on the way.
‘Emergency’ bridge repair closes lane of I-81 near Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 is down to one lane near Bristol, Virginia due to emergency bridge repairs. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), crews are repairing the deck of the northbound I-81 bridge over Old Dominion Road at mile marker 9.1. The right lane is expected to remain […]
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee reports safety concerns in Church Hill
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee will submit a report to the full county commission at its next meeting on Monday expressing safety concerns about the Church Hill courtroom and recommending funding for metal detectors. The committee, which met on Tuesday, discussed the purpose of the panel,...
wjhl.com
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit. Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, …. Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks...
Johnson City Press
Coal truck driver injured in crash near Coeburn
TOMS CREEK – An overturned coal truck Thursday left the driver with serious injuries and traffic blocked for about two hours in the Toms Creek section of Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:50 p.m. when the Kenworth tractor -trailer, owned by Roxie Trucking, went off the westbound side of Route 652 about a mile from the Paramont Contura Toms Creek coal preparation plant north of Coeburn.
Johnson City Press
Plans for Hunter Elementary School expansion to be sent out for bids
ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School moved another step closer to reality on Thursday when the Carter County Board of Education voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid. “I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” Director of Schools...
wjhl.com
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Tennessee Lady Vols Wins...
Firefighter injured in Sullivan County structure fire
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One firefighter was injured during a Sullivan County structure fire late Tuesday night. According to Fire Chief Ben Wexler with the Warriors Path VFD, units responded to a residential structure fire in the 1600 area of Moreland Drive at 11:53 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were reportedly coming through the roof […]
wjhl.com
State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case
After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest …. After two Sullivan County...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission expresses thanks for help during frigid Christmas
ELIZABETHTON — In the first meeting of the Carter County Commission since last month’s extremely cold weather, Mayor Patty Woodby presented a plaque to express appreciation to Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for opening a warming station. Woodby said the church provided shelter, food and fellowship during the period when sub-zero temperatures struck the community.
Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society to open at new location
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville-Green County Humane Society is opening up a new location on Tuesday Jan. 24. This new location will provide the staff and the animals with more space and storage. Jeff Idell was the contractor behind this project, “This building was built for longevity and its a 8000 square foot facility and […]
Johnson City Press
Jan. 24 open house will provide public input for Downtown Elizabethton mobility study
ELIZABETHTON — In order to meet future needs for transportation and mobility, cities must begin planning to meet those needs now. While such planning is important, it is also costly. Elizabethton has been fortunate enough to win a $175,000 Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation during...
Kingsport Chick-fil-A announces planned reopening date
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced. In a Facebook post, the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26. The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone […]
Johnson City Press
Symphony of the Mountains hosts Isotone concert
KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music,” which will include performances by a small ensemble and a celebration of Eastman Chemical Co. next month. The concert will take place at the Renaissance Center Theater on Saturday, Feb. 4...
Johnson City Press
Lee County Planning Commission approves convenience center relocation, holds on zoning amendment
JONESVILLE — A trash convenience center in the Jasper community will be moved, while a zoning provision for landfills in Lee County goes back to the drawing board. The county Planning Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a Board of Supervisors special use permit application to move an existing convenience center to a site in the Jasper community. The permit follows some community and official concerns that the current center along U.S. Route 23 has poor vehicle access and attracts dumping from people in neighboring counties.
Johnson City Press
Sponsor your own "goat" in painted public art display across Kingsport
A herd of uniquely painted goats will soon be “frolicking” across the Model City, providing residents and visitors a unique display of colorful, public art. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is sending out a request for sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. These goats will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts.
