Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Jonathan Jones’ Auburn tailgate could lead to top honor
The five finalists for the 2023 NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Community Award include New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. A former Auburn standout, Jones just completed his seventh season with the Patriots. The Alan Page Community Award is considered the NFLPA’s top honor. Presented annually, the award recognizes...
Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys blunders vs 49ers lead to offseason questions
The season’s over for the Dallas Cowboys, but there’s still things to sort out. The 19-12 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers leaves an empty feeling where the hope of finally ending the long drought should be sitting. The game was intense, edge-of-seat action but from the beginning the feeling of impending doom seemed to be closing in on Dallas.
Damar Hamlin attends Bills-Bengals game, waves to fans
Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game. The crowd at Highmark Stadium reacted...
Zac Taylor delivers game ball to OTR bar following blowout win over Buffalo
Bengals coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.
Aaron Rodgers in No. 12 for Jets? Joe Namath hopes it happens
In the 47 seasons since Joe Namath left New York for his final NFL campaign with the Los Angeles Rams, the Jets have posted a 318-408-2 record and gone to the postseason 12 times. By losing their final six games in 2022, the Jets finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs...
What they’re saying nationally about Hugh Freeze’s 1st Auburn transfer portal haul
Hugh Freeze was confident that he’d be able to retool Auburn’s roster “fairly fast” upon taking the job on the Plains. While it remains to be seen how successful he is on that front — the results will play out on the field — the first-year coach and his staff certainly put in the effort to restock the team’s personnel and address some key areas of need during the early signing period and, in a more immediate sense, the NCAA’s first transfer portal window. That 45-day transfer period ended this week, with Auburn’s haul of transfers — 12 new additions, plus the retention of defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, who previously left the team in October — ranked third nationally in the 247Sports team transfer rankings.
Ed Reed won’t coach Bethune Cookman as deal falls through
Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed won’t be the next coach at Bethune Cookman after he said the school wouldn’t ratify the contract he’d agreed to in late December. Reed announced through his foundation Saturday that Bethune Cookman — an Historically Black university in Daytona Beach, Fla. — “won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.” Reed later informed the team’s players in person of the decision, a tear-filled, 15-minute goodbye in which he said the decision was not his.
NFL playoffs: Chiefs overcome Patrick Mahomes’ injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars and an ankle injury for quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t keep the Kansas City Chiefs from reaching the AFC Championship Game for the fifth consecutive season. The Chiefs took a 27-20 victory on Saturday in a Divisional Playoffs game even though Mahomes left for the locker room...
NFL playoffs: 49ers down Dallas for 12th win in a row
The San Francisco 49ers returned to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons by beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday. The 49ers will carry a 12-game winning streak into the Super Bowl LVII semifinals against the Philadelphia Eagles, with the past seven victories coming with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback.
NFL playoffs: Philadelphia runs over New York
The Philadelphia Eagles opened the NFL playoffs the same way they ended the regular season – by beating the New York Giants. But the Eagles’ 38-7 victory on Saturday night came in a much more dominating way than Philadelphia’s 22-16 win on Jan. 8 over their NFC East rivals.
Final 4 set in Super Bowl LVII tournament
The NFL’s second playoff weekend for the 2022 season started with 28 players from Alabama high schools and colleges on the active rosters of the eight teams still playing. Fifteen survived the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday and Sunday and are headed to the conference championship games on Jan. 29.
Eagles coach on Jalen Hurts: ‘It’s like having Michael Jordan out there’
After scuffling through their final three regular-season games, the Philadelphia Eagles opened the NFL playoffs on Saturday night by smashing the New York Giants 38-7. The Eagles won 13 of their first 14 regular-season games in 2022. But after quarterback Jalen Hurts sprained his throwing shoulder on Dec. 18, Philadelphia lost two games with Gardner Minshew at quarterback and slid past the Giants 22-16 in the regular-season finale with a limited Hurts back under center.
Bengals to play without another offensive lineman on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without left offensive tackle Jonah Williams in Sunday’s AFC playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The former Alabama All-American sustained a dislocated kneecap in the Bengals’ 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a Super Wild-Card Weekend game on Sunday night. :. ·...
Jimmie Ward slotted for important role against Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers used the 30th selection in the 2014 NFL Draft on Northern Illinois safety Jimmie Ward with the aim of using him at an emerging position – slot cornerback. When the 49ers play the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Divisional Playoffs game on Sunday, Ward will...
