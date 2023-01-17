ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive.
JANESVILLE, WI
Family of missing man Christopher Miller holds protest for answers

DEFOREST, Wis. – The family and friends of missing Madison man Christopher Miller held a protest outside of the Wisconsin State Patrol office in De Forest Saturday morning asking for answers about what happened to him. Miller went missing in the early morning hours of November 19 after Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
Sentencing brings relief, but not closure, to family of Brittany Zimmermann

MADISON, Wis. — It’s a day Brittany Zimmermann’s family has relived over and over: April 2, 2008. More than 14 years later, the family is finally getting justice for the 21-year-old they lost that day. The man who admitted to killing her inside her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release.
MADISON, WI
TIMELINE: Key events in Brittany Zimmermann case

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 15 years after University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, the man who admitted to the crime, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. News 3 Now has compiled this timeline of key...
MADISON, WI
Former employee at gas station near 2020 double homicide recounts distressing events during Marcus Randle El trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Friday marked the end of the first week of the double murder trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
JANESVILLE, WI
2 Vehicle Accident in Dodgeville

Iowa County authorities received a report of two vehicle crash in Dodgeville Wednesday around 9am. Reports indicate that there was lane blockage and injuries. The Dodgeville Fire Department, Dodgeville EMS and Dodgeville Police responded to the incident. Mineral Point EMS was requested for mutual aid as the other ambulances were previously paged to other medical calls. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene and Randy’s Towing assisted with the removal of the damaged vehicles. No names were released. Dodgeville EMS took the injured parties to a hospital for evaluation.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska

The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
DARLINGTON, WI
One Vehicle Rollover Crash in Gratiot

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 23 in Gratiot Thursday. 24 year old Javier Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle of Darlington, was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline, entered a ditch, and rolled down an embankment. Minor injuries were reported and Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. As a result, Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle was cited for Operating without a Valid License and No Insurance. The Darlington Police Department, Gratiot Fire Department, Gratiot First Response, Lafayette County EMS, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene.
GRATIOT, WI
2023 Winter Festival of Poetry launches in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Arts and Literature Laboratory kicked off the 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry on Sunday. The festival is part of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the state’s longest continuously running poetry program of its size. For the next eight weeks, six poets will read their original compositions ranging from 10 to 12 minutes in length.
MADISON, WI
Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum

MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WATCH: Protestors march in Madison on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

MADISON, Wis. — On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion rights advocates are marching in Madison to protest the overturning of the decision. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
Pro-choice activists hold “Bigger Than Roe” rally at State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds rallied for abortion rights at the Wisconsin State Capitol on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Sunday. Madison’s march was the marquee event in a series of dozens of marches across the nation in support of reproductive rights. Organizers said they chose Madison as the main event because of Wisconsin’s upcoming Supreme Court election on April 4th.
MADISON, WI
Local businesses celebrate National Pie Day with beer and pie pairings

VERONA, Wis. — Celebrations were brewing ahead of National Pie Day as visitors sampled beer and pie pairings from Sugar River Bakery and Wisconsin Brewing Company on Sunday. After a successful run last year, this is the second time that the two local businesses have come together to celebrate National Pie Day. The event featured live music and welcomed people — and pets — of all ages.
VERONA, WI
Verona Ice Arena breaks ground on second ice rink

VERONA, Wis. – A second ice rink is coming to Verona as ground was officially broken on the new sheet of ice Saturday morning. The Verona Ice Arena has seen a tremendous amount of growth over the last several years that there’s demand for another rink for hockey, ice skating, and figure skating.
VERONA, WI
In the 608: Karben4 Brewing celebrating 10 years this weekend

MADISON, Wis. – Karben4 Brewing, a craft beer mainstay on the east side, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at their taproom on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. This anniversary party will be a special community gathering that includes two commemorative beer releases. “The past ten...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
MADISON, WI

