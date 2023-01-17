Read full article on original website
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive.
‘It was never classified as a cold case:’ Madison police respond to end of Zimmermann case
MADISON, Wis. — It took just under 12 years for the Madison Police Department to arrest David Kahl in Brittany Zimmermann’s 2008 murder, but those working the case stressed they never gave up trying to put her killer behind bars. “I thought this day would come, but it...
Oregon police arrest man for threatening to kill another man, officers and K9
OREGON, Wis. — Oregon police arrested a man who they said threatened to kill another man and his family, as well as officers. Police were called to the 200 block of Walnut Street at around 8:17 p.m. Friday night after the man made threats. When officers arrived he allegedly ran into his apartment.
Family of missing man Christopher Miller holds protest for answers
DEFOREST, Wis. – The family and friends of missing Madison man Christopher Miller held a protest outside of the Wisconsin State Patrol office in De Forest Saturday morning asking for answers about what happened to him. Miller went missing in the early morning hours of November 19 after Wisconsin...
David Kahl to serve life in prison with no chance for parole in Brittany Zimmermann’s murder
MADISON, Wis. — More than 14 years after UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was killed inside her downtown Madison apartment, the man who admitted to her murder and eluded charges for more than a decade was sentenced to life in prison without a chance of ever being released. Zimmermann was...
Sentencing brings relief, but not closure, to family of Brittany Zimmermann
MADISON, Wis. — It’s a day Brittany Zimmermann’s family has relived over and over: April 2, 2008. More than 14 years later, the family is finally getting justice for the 21-year-old they lost that day. The man who admitted to killing her inside her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release.
Felon sentenced to 5 years in prison for firearm possession after shooting ex-girlfriend’s car, officials say
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced this week to five years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon after he shot at an ex-girlfriend’s car following an argument in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. A judge...
TIMELINE: Key events in Brittany Zimmermann case
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 15 years after University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, the man who admitted to the crime, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. News 3 Now has compiled this timeline of key...
Former employee at gas station near 2020 double homicide recounts distressing events during Marcus Randle El trial
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Friday marked the end of the first week of the double murder trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
2 Vehicle Accident in Dodgeville
Iowa County authorities received a report of two vehicle crash in Dodgeville Wednesday around 9am. Reports indicate that there was lane blockage and injuries. The Dodgeville Fire Department, Dodgeville EMS and Dodgeville Police responded to the incident. Mineral Point EMS was requested for mutual aid as the other ambulances were previously paged to other medical calls. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene and Randy’s Towing assisted with the removal of the damaged vehicles. No names were released. Dodgeville EMS took the injured parties to a hospital for evaluation.
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
One Vehicle Rollover Crash in Gratiot
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 23 in Gratiot Thursday. 24 year old Javier Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle of Darlington, was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline, entered a ditch, and rolled down an embankment. Minor injuries were reported and Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. As a result, Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle was cited for Operating without a Valid License and No Insurance. The Darlington Police Department, Gratiot Fire Department, Gratiot First Response, Lafayette County EMS, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene.
2023 Winter Festival of Poetry launches in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Arts and Literature Laboratory kicked off the 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry on Sunday. The festival is part of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the state’s longest continuously running poetry program of its size. For the next eight weeks, six poets will read their original compositions ranging from 10 to 12 minutes in length.
Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum
MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
WATCH: Protestors march in Madison on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
MADISON, Wis. — On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion rights advocates are marching in Madison to protest the overturning of the decision. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Pro-choice activists hold “Bigger Than Roe” rally at State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds rallied for abortion rights at the Wisconsin State Capitol on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Sunday. Madison’s march was the marquee event in a series of dozens of marches across the nation in support of reproductive rights. Organizers said they chose Madison as the main event because of Wisconsin’s upcoming Supreme Court election on April 4th.
Local businesses celebrate National Pie Day with beer and pie pairings
VERONA, Wis. — Celebrations were brewing ahead of National Pie Day as visitors sampled beer and pie pairings from Sugar River Bakery and Wisconsin Brewing Company on Sunday. After a successful run last year, this is the second time that the two local businesses have come together to celebrate National Pie Day. The event featured live music and welcomed people — and pets — of all ages.
Verona Ice Arena breaks ground on second ice rink
VERONA, Wis. – A second ice rink is coming to Verona as ground was officially broken on the new sheet of ice Saturday morning. The Verona Ice Arena has seen a tremendous amount of growth over the last several years that there’s demand for another rink for hockey, ice skating, and figure skating.
In the 608: Karben4 Brewing celebrating 10 years this weekend
MADISON, Wis. – Karben4 Brewing, a craft beer mainstay on the east side, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at their taproom on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. This anniversary party will be a special community gathering that includes two commemorative beer releases. “The past ten...
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
