Cambridge, WI

Family of missing man Christopher Miller holds protest for answers

DEFOREST, Wis. – The family and friends of missing Madison man Christopher Miller held a protest outside of the Wisconsin State Patrol office in De Forest Saturday morning asking for answers about what happened to him. Miller went missing in the early morning hours of November 19 after Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
Bike Swap brings out cyclists to buy and sell

MADISON, Wis. – Madison is known as a cyclist-friendly destination and Saturday morning hundreds of cyclists shopped and swapped at the Brazen Dropouts Bike Swap for new gear. More than 100 vendors from across the Midwest took over the New Holland Pavilion at Alliant Energy Center Saturday, where interested...
MADISON, WI
WATCH: Protestors march in Madison on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

MADISON, Wis. — On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion rights advocates are marching in Madison to protest the overturning of the decision. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
PHOTOS: Take a look at the new Union Commons dining space inside The University Club

MADISON, Wis. — The University Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to reopen Monday with a new casual dining option for the campus community. The club, which temporarily closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening under the management of the Wisconsin Union after the club’s board of directors voted to dissolve it and have the Union take over due to financial losses.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsinites rejoice! Beer & Cheese Fest returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — When you think of Wisconsin, beer and cheese are surely two of the things to come to mind. Both were celebrated Saturday afternoon at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison as part Beer & Cheese Fest ’23. Brewers and cheesemakers from across the state put...
MADISON, WI
2 Vehicle Accident in Dodgeville

Iowa County authorities received a report of two vehicle crash in Dodgeville Wednesday around 9am. Reports indicate that there was lane blockage and injuries. The Dodgeville Fire Department, Dodgeville EMS and Dodgeville Police responded to the incident. Mineral Point EMS was requested for mutual aid as the other ambulances were previously paged to other medical calls. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene and Randy’s Towing assisted with the removal of the damaged vehicles. No names were released. Dodgeville EMS took the injured parties to a hospital for evaluation.
DODGEVILLE, WI
TIMELINE: Key events in Brittany Zimmermann case

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 15 years after University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, the man who admitted to the crime, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. News 3 Now has compiled this timeline of key...
MADISON, WI
One Vehicle Rollover Crash in Gratiot

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 23 in Gratiot Thursday. 24 year old Javier Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle of Darlington, was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline, entered a ditch, and rolled down an embankment. Minor injuries were reported and Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. As a result, Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle was cited for Operating without a Valid License and No Insurance. The Darlington Police Department, Gratiot Fire Department, Gratiot First Response, Lafayette County EMS, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene.
GRATIOT, WI
In the 608: Karben4 Brewing celebrating 10 years this weekend

MADISON, Wis. – Karben4 Brewing, a craft beer mainstay on the east side, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at their taproom on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. This anniversary party will be a special community gathering that includes two commemorative beer releases. “The past ten...
MADISON, WI
Sentencing brings relief, but not closure, to family of Brittany Zimmermann

MADISON, Wis. — It’s a day Brittany Zimmermann’s family has relived over and over: April 2, 2008. More than 14 years later, the family is finally getting justice for the 21-year-old they lost that day. The man who admitted to killing her inside her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release.
MADISON, WI
St. Mary’s employee celebrates 50 years and a lifetime at the hospital

MADISON, Wis. — Modern statistics show it’s now common for the average individual to stay at a job for about four years before getting a new one. This next woman is above average in many ways. Joanne Johnson is celebrating a huge work milestone. You will also find out why her connection to her employer started on her very first day. No, not her first day of work; her first day of life.
MADISON, WI

