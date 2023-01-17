MADISON (WMTV) – An incident at a Madison middle school on Tuesday led to the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy by another teen on the city’s north side. The boy was seriously injured in the attack and the first officers on scene took life-saving measures until EMTs could get there to rush him to the hospital, the Madison Police Dept. reported in an update. An earlier report on Wednesday indicated the boy was stabbed in the chest. The latest update noted he is expected to recover.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO