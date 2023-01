After over 7 years in business, Los Angeles-based vegan restaurant chain Cafe Gratitude has abruptly shuttered its San Diego location. Cafe Gratitude is an organic, plant-based vegan food chain first founded in San Francisco in 2004 by Terces and Matthew Engelhart. Over its nearly two decade run, the vegan cafe collective grew to several locations around Los Angeles, Berkley, Santa Cruz, and even a branch in Kansas City, MO. With financial backing from I'm Yours singer and North County resident Jason Mraz, the San Diego branch opened at 1980 Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy in late July 2015.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO