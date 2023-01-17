Read full article on original website
Related
Bridge company asks Gulf Shores for use of temporary office site
Trailers would be on Cotton Creek Drive west of Geno Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – During its Jan. 23 regular council session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider approving a temporary use permit for the Scott Bridge to place temporary office buildings to coordinate construction of the state’s new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.
Gulf Shores seeking right of way for Canal Road reroute
Pedestrian bridge over waterway will necessitate a reroute of Canal Road through neighborhood. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 24, the Gulf Shores Planning Commission will hear a request from the city’s planning department to subdivide land near the city’s school campus to plot a road right of way for the reroute of East Canal Road.
Sky 5 Drone takes a look at site work for Novelis near Bay Minette
Sky 5 Drone gives an aerial view of the manufacturing site in North Baldwin County that is expected to pump new jobs and millions of dollars into the economy.
‘Christmas in January’: Alabama’s Santa and Mrs. Clauses flock to the beach
Wayne Smith spent Saturday serving hamburgers and cheeseburgers with onion rings and fries, milk shakes, cake slices and probably a few cookies to a large group of guests with white bushy beards packing plenty of Ho, Ho, Ho’s. “It’s like Christmas in January,” said Smith, a server at Sunliner...
Poor water quality in northwest Florida is impacting oyster harvesting
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay System was once a hotspot for oysters and other shellfish. However, high levels of bacteria in the water have now reduced the area where oysters can be harvested. Captain Pasco Gibson has been in the seafood industry his whole life, and says he’s never seen the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Mayor pushing back against Mobile’s plans of annexation
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The mayor of Semmes is pushing back against a plan that would annex parts of his city into Mobile. Four plans revealed this week by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, show the different options for bringing new residents into the city. Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says...
utv44.com
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook expresses opposition to Mobile's proposed annexation plans
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The mayor of Semmes is voicing his concerns after Mobile city leaders revealed four annexation proposals earlier this week. Mayor Brandon Van Hook said all four proposals would hinder the city’s work on growing Semmes and frankly, the majority of people he’s talked to don’t want to be annexed into the city of Mobile.
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
The law took effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope residents get questions answered about new “Permitless Carry” Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re nearly three weeks into the new year and Alabama’s new “permitless carry” law taking effect. Thursday night on the Eastern Shore -- Fairhope Police along with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, and Baldwin District Attorney’s Office held a discussion on what it all means.
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
Bad Ass: Coffee shop with provocative name opens in Alabama city months after official claimed vulgarity
Amy Schnitzler stopped into Orange Beach’s newest coffee shop on Friday, familiar with the brand and its catchy name. “I wished I was here tomorrow to get a free T-shirt that has ‘Bad Ass’ on it,” Schnitzler, of River Falls, Wisconsin, who was vacationing this week on the Alabama Gulf Coast said of a give-a-way tomorrow.
Five Guys coming to Saraland
AltaPointe Health Systems Inc., paid $5.375 million for the 14,000-square-foot medical practice office at 6908 Providence Park Drive S., in Mobile, according to Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co., who represented the seller. The building on 2.5 acres is on the campus of Ascension Providence Hospital. AltaPointe, a healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare, will occupy the building.
utv44.com
Mobile Police trying to identify who broke Bienville Square sculpture
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police are trying to identify the person or persons who broke one of the sculptures that line Bienville square. If you have any information on how this happened please call 251-434-8498 or MPD non-emergency at 251-208-7211.
Mobile businesses concerned as Springhill Avenue closed for railroad repairs
Construction on the railroad on Springhill Avenue, just east of I-65 began this week, shutting the busy road down for at least 10 days.
Gas stoves are not being banned in the U.S.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you search “gas stoves bans” on the internet, you may notice many articles circulating about them being potentially banned from the U.S. However, that is not the case. According to a recent study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, it claims nearly 13 percent of current […]
Crumbl Cookies opening Spring Hill location in February
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in […]
Mobile man revoked bond under Aniah’s Law, accused of murder in Mississippi
The Mobile man who is being held without bond following an Aniah’s Law hearing on Thursday, faces a murder charge in Mississippi stemming from a parking lot shooting that occurred a few months before he allegedly shot four people at a downtown Mobile club and was a participant in a shooting at Walmart store on the I-65 Beltline.
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 3