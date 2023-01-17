A star-studded Marvel series you may have no idea is coming could have some serious MCU repercussions

Marvel fans are in need of seeing the Young Avengers in the MCU, and Marvel’s upcoming Vision Quest series might be the best way to do it. When last we see Vision, Wanda brings him back to life by transferring his consciousness into a new Vision body, dubbed “White Vision.” Afterward, he flies away from Westview leaving his future unknown. Vision has played a major part in the MCU ever since he entered the scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the comics, he plays a significant role in the formation of the Young Avengers.

6 DAYS AGO