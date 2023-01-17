Read full article on original website
12-year-old boy fatally shot at east Jefferson County home
An early-morning shooting in eastern Jefferson County left a young boy dead. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after midnight to a residence in the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle. When they arrived, they found the 12-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound, said Lt. Joni Money. Deputies attempted...
2 charged in shooting at Birmingham’s Sun Inn motel that injured 9-year-old girl and her father
Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a west Birmingham motel that injured a 9-year-old girl and her father. Police Sunday night announced the arrests of Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22. Both are from Birmingham. Fletcher is charged with two counts of attempted murder...
Man sentenced to more than 2 decades in prison for deadly shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City
A convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham has now been sentenced to prison. Melvin Akeem Taylor, 29, was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury in October found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter.
2 Walker County capital murder suspects - including 16-year-old - captured Friday night in separate locations
Both suspects in a deadly triple shooting in Walker County are now in custody. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, and a 16-year-old suspect believed to be family member of Mahaffey’s, were captured Friday night. Mahaffey was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s task force agents and other law enforcement officers in Hartselle....
Man accused of shooting Double Springs police officer dies in jail, cause of death unreleased
A man jailed after being charged in the shooting of a Double Springs police officer earlier this week has died. Jeffrey Lee Adair, 48, died Friday morning at the Winston County Jail, the coroner’s office confirmed. Authorities have not said how Adair died. Efforts to reach the Winston County...
Motorcyclist and pedestrian killed in separate overnight crashes in Birmingham
Two people were killed in separate Birmingham traffic crashes overnight. The first happened at 5:14 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Gregory Scott Gravitt. He was 54 and lived in Gardendale. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said...
Falkville man dies in crash on Cullman County road
A Falkville man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James W. Floyd, 29, was fatally injured when the 1993 Ford F-250 he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. Floyd was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coosa County sheriff’s office investigating fatal shooting
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in investigating a fatal shooting. On Jan. 14 at about 2:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in responding to a shooting on Coosa County 5. Law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene when the sheriff’s office personnel arrived.
Capital murder suspect sought in killing of Carver High baseball player
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Birmingham teen last year. Derrick Michael Stone Jr., 20, is charged with capital murder in the May 16 slaying of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas. He has been sought for roughly eight months. He...
Fatal shooting of 28-year-old man at south Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable; no charges will be filed
The fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled justifiable. Birmingham police late Friday announced no criminal charges will be filed in the Jan. 2 death of Jayvonne David Banks. The shooting happened at 5:09 p.m. that Wednesday at Adona apartments on Aspen Run.
What it will take to stop violent crime in Birmingham, from Crime Stoppers director
In 1976 police in Albuquerque, New Mexico had no leads and no information to help them catch the person responsible for a fatal gas station shooting. A detective working the case partnered with local television stations and set up an anonymous telephone line where people could leave tips. Local businesses pooled money to fund a cash reward for anyone who called with information about the killer.
Properties across Alabama linked to multi-million dollar federal sports book case
Several properties that make up Trussville’s downtown entertainment district are listed in a 114-count indictment surrounding what federal prosecutors called an illegal sports betting organization that raked in hundreds of millions in collected gambling debts over several years. Earlier this month a federal grand jury indicted 11 men -...
66-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Birmingham
A 66-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Friday identified the fatality victim as Judy Mae Sanchez. Sanchez was walking in the 9500 block of Parkway East when she was struck at 6:28 p.m. Monday. Sanchez was...
Alabama residents can get replacement SNAP benefits after Autauga tornado
Recipients of SNAP benefits who lost food items in the Jan. 12 tornadoes may be eligible for free replacements. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for recipients who “experienced storm-related food losses” in the six affected counties – Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
AHSAA Wrestling: Duals, girls champions decided – 2 are from Walker County
Mountain Brook High School had never won an AHSAA wrestling championship – not in the traditional state tournament which began in 1959 or the State Duals tournament which started in 2017. Until Friday. The Spartans, coached by Justin Ransom, defeated Mortimer Jordan 32-27 in Class 6A Wrestling Duals Finals...
Bridge Crossing Jubilee ‘needed now more than ever’ in tornado-damaged Selma
The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March despite the tornado damage to the city, organizers said. “The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is needed every year. But in light of the massive devastation in Selma, it is needed now more than ever,” Faya Rose Toure, a founder of the annual celebration, said in a news release.
Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023
Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
7 cat rescue organizations in Birmingham that will make you purr
We love national days about pets -- the goofier, the better -- and Sunday, Jan, 22, sounds like a real goodie. It’s National Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day. If we had to guess, most kitties are asking: Where’s the food? How about some treats? Or, possibly: Why aren’t you petting me?
EPA strategy for Alabama landfill fire: Smother it in dirt
There’s now more than just smoke hanging around the site of an underground landfill fire near Birmingham. In the two days since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed up to take control of the scene, the area has been abuzz with EPA trucks, bulldozers and excavators moving in to begin putting out the fire.
