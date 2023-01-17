ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

AL.com

Falkville man dies in crash on Cullman County road

A Falkville man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James W. Floyd, 29, was fatally injured when the 1993 Ford F-250 he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. Floyd was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Coosa County sheriff’s office investigating fatal shooting

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in investigating a fatal shooting. On Jan. 14 at about 2:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in responding to a shooting on Coosa County 5. Law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene when the sheriff’s office personnel arrived.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
What it will take to stop violent crime in Birmingham, from Crime Stoppers director

In 1976 police in Albuquerque, New Mexico had no leads and no information to help them catch the person responsible for a fatal gas station shooting. A detective working the case partnered with local television stations and set up an anonymous telephone line where people could leave tips. Local businesses pooled money to fund a cash reward for anyone who called with information about the killer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bridge Crossing Jubilee ‘needed now more than ever’ in tornado-damaged Selma

The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March despite the tornado damage to the city, organizers said. “The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is needed every year. But in light of the massive devastation in Selma, it is needed now more than ever,” Faya Rose Toure, a founder of the annual celebration, said in a news release.
SELMA, AL
Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023

Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
EPA strategy for Alabama landfill fire: Smother it in dirt

There’s now more than just smoke hanging around the site of an underground landfill fire near Birmingham. In the two days since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed up to take control of the scene, the area has been abuzz with EPA trucks, bulldozers and excavators moving in to begin putting out the fire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

