Read full article on original website
Related
‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’ season 2: How to watch and where to stream
Season two of Love & Marriage: D.C. will officially premiere on OWN Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c. The second season will introduce a new power couple to the group, Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie. The series will also continue to follow Erana and Jamie Tyler along with Ashley Silva and her husband DJ Quicksilva.
How to watch ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ and where to stream
Lifetime’s newest true crime movie Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias is scheduled to premiere Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c. Though airing on Lifetime, those without basic cable can still stream tonight’s premiere live with Philo. Luckily, Philo is one of the cheaper live-streaming services available as it allows...
Lifetime’s ‘The Plot to Kill My Mother’: How to watch and where to stream
The Plot to Kill My Mother is set to premiere on Lifetime Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8/7c. Those who have already ditched basic cable can still stream tonight’s premiere live with Philo. Luckily, Philo is one of the cheaper live-streaming services available as it allows users to stream over...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0